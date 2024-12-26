The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Christmas Day that they've lost one of their most legendary players in Eagles franchise history. Bill Bergey passed away on Wednesday from cancer according to a social media post from his son. Bergey was 79 years old.

Bergey said in 2021 that he had a rare form of jaw cancer.

“I didn't give it the old, ‘Why me?' or anything like that,” Bergey said in 2003, per the Associated Press. “I just thought that I had to fight it just like I would fight anything else that I needed to fight.”

Bergey was a legendary figure for the Eagles. He gained the respect of the entire organization and fanbase.

“Bill exemplified what it meant to be an Eagle in every way, and proudly represented the team in the community well after his playing days were over,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. He added that Bergey “gained the respect of players and coaches across the league for his blue-collar work ethic and hard-nosed play.”

The love between Philadelphia and Bergey was mutual.

“I've always had a love affair with the fans of Philadelphia,” Bergey said in 2023. “I have always been kind and courteous to them all the way up that ladder of success that I had because, you won't believe it, but I've met the same people coming back down off that ladder.”

Bill Bergey had a legendary career with the Eagles

Bergey is one of the most impressive players in Eagles franchise history.

He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1969. Bergey made one Pro Bowl appearance with the Bengals before being traded to the Eagles before the 1974 season.

Bergey's career blossomed in Philadelphia and he quickly became one of the most popular players on the team. He went to the Pro Bowl four more times (1974, 1976-78) and was an All-Pro from 1974-75.

Bergey had some incredible stats throughout his historic career. He had 27 career interceptions and nearly 1,200 total tackles during his seven-year career in Philadelphia.

Bergey was one of 60 players who the Pro Football Hall of Fame seniors committee considered for entering the hall this fall. He did not advance to the next round.

There is no doubt that Bill Bergey will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.