Following Myles Garrett's departure from the Cleveland Browns, speculation as to what team he will suit up for next has already become a big talking point in the sports world. At Super Bowl media week in New Orleans, the cast of Sports Radio 94WIP's Afternoon Show has already started to recruit Garrett to the Philadelphia Eagles.

When Garrett walked by their booth in New Orleans, Ike Reese, Spike Eskin and Jack Fritz wasted no time letting him know where he should play next.

“Future Eagle,” the trio shouted at Garrett, who laughed and started walking in the other direction.

The Eagles surely would not mind adding a player of Garrett's caliber to their already skilled defense.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Eagles will go at it starting at 5:30 p.m. CT inside Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. FOX will carry the television broadcast.

Saquon Barkley talks decision to join Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was faced with a tough decision over the offseason, leaving the team that drafted him to join a division rival.

The decision to leave the New York Giants in favor of relocating to Philadelphia was not one that Barkley took lightly. His entire family helped him through the process and everything was carefully thought out.

“Me and my family literally had a sheet, we did pros and cons,” Barkley said via NFL.com. “The only con about Philly was I might get some slack 'cause I played in New York. So, it was a no-brainer for me. The talent that we have here, going against those guys, hearing stories about the organizations, and then most importantly, those big boys up front.”

It is no secret that the Giants did not enjoy a lot of success throughout Barkley's time in New York, making the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl even more special for him.

“It means everything. That's life, though. You're going to have adversity,” Barkley said. “You're going to have up and downs, but it's who you are in those moments, and I never lost faith and I just kept my head down and kept working, and was able to get here and be able to surround myself with unbelievable individuals. When you're able to do that, you're able to have a lot of success.”

Things will not come easily for the Eagles on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs are at full strength, but Barkley and his teammates are confident they can get the job done.