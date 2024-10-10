The Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah to their practice squad, according to a report from NFL Insider Adam Schefter. The 31-year-old tight end brings an experienced presence and a solid track record from his stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets as the 2024 NFL season progresses.

Originally drafted by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Auburn, he developed into a reliable and versatile target over seven seasons. His contributions on the field, particularly in the passing game, were key to the Bengals’ offense. In 2019, his performance earned him a three-year, $18 million contract extension with the team. His impact was especially notable during the Bengals' run to Super Bowl LVI in the 2021 season, where he played a significant role.

Eagles sign TE C.J. Uzomah to practice squad

Following his tenure with the Bengals, Uzomah signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the New York Jets in 2022. His time in New York, however, was hindered by injuries. He ended the 2023 season on injured reserve due to an MCL injury, limiting his production to eight receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown across 12 games. In an effort to manage their salary cap, the Jets restructured Uzomah’s contract in March 2023 before releasing him in the offseason as part of a series of roster changes.

In April 2024, C.J. Uzomah signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, aiming to secure a spot on their active roster. Despite his promising performance in training camp, the team ultimately released him. Now back on the Eagles' practice squad, he looks to prove his value once again.

Uzomah brings over 192 career receptions and nearly 2,000 receiving yards to Philadelphia. His veteran presence could provide depth behind starting tight end Dallas Goedert, offering the Eagles an insurance option in the event of injuries or roster changes. With his experience in both blocking and receiving roles, Uzomah's addition to the practice squad strengthens the Eagles' overall depth at the tight end position as they continue their push through the 2024 season.