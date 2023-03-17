Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Philadelphia Eagles already made one major move in their secondary by signing Darius Slay to an extension. But the Eagles couldn’t stop there, as they signed another impressive cornerback to bulk up their improving defense.

Philadelphia has signed Greedy Williams, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. While the financials of the deal have not yet been confirmed, Williams has signed a one-year contract with the Eagles, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Greedy Williams was a second-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft. Injuries hurt Williams during his time with the Browns as he appeared in just 39 games. This past season, Williams played in just 11 games, starting one.

When he was on the field, Williams racked up 99 tackles and two interceptions. While his NFL career hasn’t been too explosive, Williams was a star during his time at LSU. He was an All-American and made 71 tackles, 19 passes defended and eight interceptions over his two years with the Tigers.

Philadelphia is hoping that with a change of scenery, the former second-round pick can return to him. Williams joins a secondary that includes Darius Slay and James Bradberry, who the Eagles both re-signed this offseason. Williams will now serve as a safety blanket if either were to go down.

Greedy Williams is just 25-years-old. It wasn’t long ago that he was one of the more heralded cornerback prospects in the NFL Draft. Philadelphia has already built a strong secondary. The Eagles are hoping that Williams can have a bounce-back season and that his addition will only strengthen their defense.