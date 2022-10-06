Eagles’ undefeated record could be in big trouble if Week 5 vs. Cardinals is close

Entering Week 5 of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are the only remaining undefeated team in the entire league. Their stellar 4-0 record will be put to the test on Sunday, though, with the Arizona Cardinals looking to besmirch their perfect standing.

Some bad news for the Eagles comes in the form of an injury to kicker Jake Elliott, who has already been ruled out for Sunday night due to an ankle issue (via NFL senior insider Adam Schefter of ESPN):

Eagles’ kicker Jake Elliott is expected to miss Sunday’s game at Arizona with an ankle injury, per sources. Eagles signed former Texas kicker Cameron Dicker to their practice squad this week and he is expected to kick Sunday. Elliott’s absence is not expected to be long term.

Eagles’ kicker Jake Elliott is expected to miss Sunday’s game at Arizona with an ankle injury, per sources. Eagles signed former Texas kicker Cameron Dicker to their practice squad this week and he is expected to kick Sunday. Elliott’s absence is not expected to be long term. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2022

This could be a problem for the Eagles if the Cardinals are able to keep the game close. Without their primary kicker, Philadelphia will need to rely on newcomer Cameron Dicker to potentially take on kicking duties in crunch time. Dicker, who currently has zero NFL experience after four years at the University of Texas, is no scrub, but there’s no denying that the Eagles would have preferred Jake Elliott over the undrafted rookie.

As Schefter notes in his report, however, it doesn’t sound like Elliott is dealing with a serious injury and he could be back in the fold in Week 6 when the Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys. Philly fans will be hoping that their team heads into that matchup 5-0 after Sunday night.