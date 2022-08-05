Last 5 players who will make Rams’ roster in 2022 training camp

More than 20 years after their first title, the Los Angeles Rams took home the Super Bowl by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. With such a historic season, it is difficult to think that they are not capable of running it back. Following their offseason moves, fans in Los Angeles should be excited for what is to come.

Having players such as Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp back can definitely help the team’s case on going after the Lombardi Trophy once again. But there are some names still battling to make the 53-man roster and contribute to the team’s aspirations.

With that being said, here are five players with real chances of taking the final five spots on the Los Angeles Rams’ regular-season roster.

5 Players Who Can Take the Finals Spots for Los Angeles Rams’ 53-Man Roster

5. Wide Receiver Jacob Harris

Jacob Harris is entering his second season in the league. However, he missed half of his rookie season, including the playoffs, after an ACL and MCL in-game injury. Because of that, he is still recovering and has to prove he can still contribute as a member of the Rams’ main roster.

Harris mostly played in special teams for Los Angeles but in his college days as a tight end, he made a name for himself in the AAC. As a senior at UCF, he finished with 30 receptions for 539 yards and eight touchdowns, the latter being the third most in the conference. The Rams were also impressed with his speed for a tight end, running 4.39 in the 40-yard dash, enough to make them select Harris with a fourth-round pick.

With the switch from tight end to wide receiver this summer, Harris’ chances of making the roster slightly increased. Although the Rams have a crowded wide receiver department, his versatility to play multiple positions could make a difference against others.

4. Offensive Lineman Bobby Evans

Selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Bobby Evans is still fighting for a spot on the team. With the team spending another third-round selection on an offensive lineman in Logan Bruss, it is difficult not to think Evans’ job is in jeopardy.

In three years in the league, Evans has played in 23 games, starting in eight of them, for a total of 564 offensive snaps. One thing that could help him is that he has been part of the team for some seasons now, meaning he already knows the system and understands his role.

In college, Evans switched from right tackle to left tackle for his senior year in Oklahoma. If necessary, he can play multiple positions in the Rams’ offensive line, which gives him a bit of an advantage over some other unproven linemen.

3. Defensive Lineman Jonah Williams

The Rams have a good selection with Aaron Donald, Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson leading the defensive line. This leaves about a couple of spots to be earned during training camp.

Jonah Williams started 2021 on the team’s 53-man roster, playing in 96 defensive snaps in eight games, before being waived and spending time in the practice squad, meaning the front office monitored his development to a certain extent. A former Co-Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year, Williams has shown he has the interest of the Rams’ organization since they keep bringing him back.

With Bobby Brown III suspended for the first six games of the season, Williams has a real shot of making the regular season roster once again.

2. Linebacker Daniel Hardy

Selected in the seventh round of this year’s draft, Daniel Hardy had the sixth-most sacks in FCS with 16.5 and ninth-most tackles for loss with 24.5 in his last year for Montana State.

With Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis’ history of injuries, Hardy could carve his place as a solid backup who can step up if needed. With some special teams experience and previously playing as a defensive end in college, the rookie has a slight edge over his competition since he could fill more roles and needs for the coaching staff.

Hardy’s draft investment, even with a low pick, could mean Los Angeles wants to keep him close and develop his play. Based on the recent injuries from the veterans at the position, he can earn significant snaps right away if needed.

1. Punter Riley Dixon

Perhaps one of the most interesting battles in the 2022 Rams’ training camp is on special teams. Following the release of longtime Ram Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles is in search of its next punter.

The team signed veteran Riley Dixon and undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker for the position. In the end, experience and versatility will likely play a role in this decision.

Dixon, who has six NFL seasons under his belt, also works as a holder, something that Dicker did not do in college. With Kicker Matt Gay more than secured for the position, Dicker’s PAT abilities should not have much effect on the decision. The Rams will likely keep Dicker in the practice squad as an emergency kicker or punter, but for now, the veteran Dixon should be the successor for Hekker.