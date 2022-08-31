Eagles claim former Saints QB Ian Book off waivers to back up Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed former New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book off waivers on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport. Book, who is entering his second season in the NFL, was let go by the Saints during the final 53-man roster cuts. Now, he’ll get another shot to win a backup role after latching on with the Eagles ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The Saints opted to roll with two quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster, Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton. That left Book as the odd man out come roster cuts, so it wasn’t too shocking to see him hit waivers.

The Eagles are an interesting landing spot for Book. Philly already has Jalen Hurts as the clear-cut starting quarterback, and former Jaguars stud and NFL fan favorite Gardner Minshew is listed as their backup QB. Book will have his work cut out for him if he wants to earn the Eagles’ backup role, though he’s still just 24 and has plenty of time to continue developing.

Book featured in just one game for the Saints last season, stepping into the starting role amid a series of injuries at the position. He struggled in his NFL debut, completing just 12-of-20 pass attempts for 135 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was sacked an egregious eight times in the game, getting next to no help from his offensive line. If he does see the field for the Eagles this year, he’ll hope to have a little more time in the pocket to work with.

Book was a standout star at Notre Dame before getting selected in the fourth round (133rd overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Across four years with the Fighting Irish, Book threw for 8,948 yards with 72 touchdown passes and just 20 interceptions.