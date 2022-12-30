By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles rushing attack has relied heavily on running back Miles Sanders this season. He has now received an encouraging update for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Miles Sanders was not able to take the field during Wednesday’s practice as he dealt with a knee injury. On Thursday, he was back on the field participating in practice in a limited role.

“Miles Sanders was limited, but he said after the practice it was just precautionary.” according to The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

Sanders, now fully healthy for the first time since his rookie season in 2019, has put up the best numbers of his career in 2022. He has taken the field in all 15 games and has set career highs in every category.

Heading into Week 17, Miles Sanders has carried the ball 236 times. He has racked up 1,175 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. This is both his first 1000-yard campaign and his first time reaching double-digit touchdowns.

With the success of Miles Sanders on the ground, and the addition of veteran wide receiver A.J. Browm, the rest of the Eagles offense has reached new heights. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has put together an MVP-caliber season, largely in part due to how Sanders has been able to contribute.

Heading into Week 17, the Eagles are first in the NFC East with a 13-2 record. They are also two games ahead of the Dallas Cowboys. With a win, they could potentially lock in the number one seed in the NFC. A healthy Miles Sanders could make that possible.