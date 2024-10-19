After officially returning to the practice field in Week 6, the Philadelphia Eagles have made it official: Sydney Brown is back, officially a member of the 53-man roster once more.

That's right, a little over a week after opening his practice window, Brown is back on the field and ready to go in Week 7, activated from the PUP/reserve list roughly ten months after tearing his ACL in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season against the New York Giants. With an open spot on the active roster following Jordan Mailata being placed on IR, Brown is now expected to be active on gameday against the New York Giants in Week 7. In an additional, corresponding move, the Eagles have also opted to elevate Jack Driscoll as a reserve tackle from the practice squad, providing support for Fred Johnson and Lane Johnson now that the former is expected to start while Mekhi Becton remains to right guard.

How much will Brown play in Week 7? It's hard to say until it actually happens, but based on Nick Sirianni's comments last week, it sure sounds like he's excited about the prospects of playing Brown sooner rather than later.

Nick Sirianni is excited about what Sydney Brown brings to the Eagles

Discussing the triumphant return of Brown to the practice field roughly ten months after tearing his ACL, Nick Sirianni was asked what he's seen from the pride of Illinois so far this season during his final media session before Week 6. While Brown ultimately didn't get cleared for the game against the Browns, as he wasn't officially activated until a day before Week 7, Sirianni still appreciated what he brought to the field, as his energy has remained as boundless as during his rookie season.

“Yeah, he had a good week, too. Fun to have him out there. He’s a good player. Great worker. Great teammate. He’s had so many plays where he has just been standing back there. And his mind has been so focused on, ‘Hey, I’m not in right now, but my mind has got to work in,'” Sirianni told reporters.

“And I have admired watching him do that from afar. But, yeah, it was good to get him out there running around. I thought he had some good moments.”

What kind of role will Brown play in Week 7? That remains unclear; on paper, the Eagles have two starting safeties ready to go in CJ Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship, and they played Cooper DeJean for almost every single snap of Week 6 as their slot cornerback. Still, considering the energy and excitement Brown can bring to the field every time he takes a snap, he should remain firmly in Vic Fangio's plans, be that as a dime linebacker, a nickel safety, or just as a special teams ace.