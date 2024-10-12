While Cooper DeJean is by far the highest-profile defensive addition to the Eagles' starting lineup should he earn his first start of the season in the slot, he won't be the only new player working on that side of the ball, as Sydney Brown could make his first appearance since tearing his ACL all the way back in Week 18 last season. Asked what he'd like to see from the second-year Illinois product in his media session, Nick Sirianni celebrated what Brown brings to the table, as he's got the tools and motivation to be a great player.



“Yeah, he had a good week, too. Fun to have him out there. He’s a good player. Great worker. Great teammate. He’s had so many plays where he has just been standing back there. And his mind has been so focused on, ‘Hey, I’m not in right now, but my mind has got to work in,'” Sirianni noted.

“And I have admired watching him do that from afar. But, yeah, it was good to get him out there running around. I thought he had some good moments.”

With CJ Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship locked in as the Eagles' starting safeties moving forward, Brown will likely cycle in as the team's third-string safety, providing coverage support in defensive sub-packages. If Fangio is smart, he'll deploy the trio effectively this fall, as having Brown over the top could allow Blankenship to freelance more in the box as a dime linebacker.

Nick Sirianni celebrates the energy Sydney Brown brings to the Eagles

With his practice window opened for Week 6, Brown isn't guaranteed to play against the Cleveland Browns, but goodness, the Eagles certainly hope he does. Why? Well, because in his first media session back after the bye, Sirianni highlights what he brings to the team.

“Window’s open, as you know. And we’re going to see how he does and how he looks. Obviously, we feel like he’s ready to start going because our trainers and our doctors have said he’s ready, it’s time to go. [S] Sydney [Brown] is – man, has he attacked this with such a positive attitude. And you talk about a guy who’s obsessed with getting better and obsessed with this game of football, that’s Sydney,” Sirianni noted.

“We’ll see where he is as we go. Obviously, you guys know he’s practicing, and we’ll see how he looks. He’s looked good on the side there, but now it’s a little different because you’re changing directions with bodies around and all those different things. So again, we’ll see where he is. But excited he’s at least back on that field because we’ve got a lot of high hopes for Sydney.”

With boundless energy, incredible speed, and enough hit power to dislodge a ball from even the best ball-handler, Brown is an incredible talent with massive potential for the Eagles. When does return to the field, whenever that might be, it's safe to say he will make an impression.