The Philadelphia Eagles are just one win away from the Super Bowl, which means Philly police are bracing for absolute madness on Sunday evening. Ahead of the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers, law enforcement plans to grease up traffic and light poles to ensure the safety of the wild supporters in the City of Brotherly Love. Via Fox 29:

“We will be instituting the practice of ‘greasing poles’ as a deterrent for climbing poles and light fixtures,” a police spokesperson said. “We encourage everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly.”

It’s well-known how insane the celebrations were back in 2018 when the Eagles won it all. The madness was similar last fall when the Phillies made the World Series as well, which set the standard for the police’s decision here:

“Many of the preparations that have been undertaken mirror similar events that have occurred in the past with the Phillies’ NLCS celebrations as the most recent example,” police said.

This will jog some memories from nearly five years ago when Eagles supporters went berserk after beating Tom Brady’s New England Patriots, climbing lamp poles and all:

Nothing like Philly fans. The Eagles have been phenomenal all year long and asserted their dominance in the Divisional Round against the New York Giants, coming out victorious by a score of 38-7. The scariest part? AJ Brown was barely involved.

But against a very well-rounded Niners squad, Brown and everyone else on both sides of the ball will need to be sharp. There is no question Nick Sirianni’s team has home advantage on their side, though. Lincoln Financial Field will be rocking come kick-off.