Published November 15, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles entered halftime of Week 10’s primetime matchup against the Washington Commanders down 20-17 on Monday night. With their undefeated 8-0 season hanging in the balance, tensions and emotions are rising in the city of brotherly love. One stat from ESPN Stats and Information paints a spooky picture of how their first-half performance against the Commanders went.

The Eagles’ four rushes in the first half were their fewest in a first half since 2004. The last time this happened in 2004 was in a game in which they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, their first loss that season. This is a somewhat uncharacteristic showing from this Eagles offense. According to Pro Football Reference, the Eagles entered Week 10 as the offense with a top-ten ranking team rushing yards per game average (148.8).

It will be interesting to see how much longer the undefeated Eagles can keep their streak alive. Since 2010, only three teams have taken an undefeated streak into double-digit games (2020 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2015 Carolina Panthers, 2011 Green Bay Packers). However, should the Eagles’ undefeated season keep up, they are looking at joining rather exclusive company.

Will the Eagles continue their historic run? Should they slip in the tight NFC East division, their rival New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys are breathing down their neck in the standings at 7-2 and 6-3, respectively. Every win for all teams in that division is all the more important. As we approach the end of November, this division race will be one to watch closely. Next week, the Eagles face off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.