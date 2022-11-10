By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

As fans prepare to watch a Philadelphia Eagles Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders, it’s hard not to look back on the week preceding and appreciate just how unusual the path the team took to get to the Sunday evening showdown.

Though the Birds have bested the Commanders once before this season, finishing off their former franchise quarterback Carson Wentz to an impressive degree in a certified sack party, this Washington team isn’t the same one Nick Sirianni’s squad bested in Week 3. Winning three of their last four games, including two of their last three with backup quarterback Tyler Heinicke once again under center following Wentz being placed on IR, Washington has largely rode their defense to a string of close but encouraging contests, allowing more than 20 points on just one occasion in a surprise win over the Green Bay Packers.

Are the Commanders a sleeping dragon, or worse, a certified trap for an Eagles team that could be looking ahead to their own showdown against Aaron Rodgers and company in Week 12? Probably not, frankly, Week 11 against Jeff Saturday’s Indianapolis Colts has far more potential to fit that bill depending on how their first game back against the Las Vegas Raiders turns out, but still, that doesn’t mean Philly should take their division foes for granted, as Ron Rivera’s squad is 4-5 with a points differential of just -33 through nine games.

With that in mind, why not look at the stats, looks at the trends, and make a few Philadelphia Eagles Week 10 predictions? It certainly can’t hurt, right?

3. The Philadelphia Eagles sack party continues

In Week 3, the Philadelphia Eagles turned in a certified sack party against the Washington Commanders, bringing down their former franchise quarterback nine times by six different players. While Wentz is no longer under center for Riviera’s squad, as he was placed on IR on October 22nd with a finger injury, his replacement, Heinicke, having already been sacked six times over his first three games of action.

Could the long-time reserve, who has appeared in 27 games with 19 starts as a contributor for the Minnesota Vikings, then the New York Patriots, the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers, the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL, and finally for Washington from 2019-2022 since going undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2015, have a bit more pocket discipline than his replacement? Sure, Eagles fans know very well that Wentz can get a bit unaware when it comes to an impending pass rush, but even if Heinicke is willing to get rid of the ball a bit quicker, that doesn’t mean the likes of Haason Reddick, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Josh Sweat won’t still get there before the ball gets out of the veteran quarterback’s hands.

Javon Hargrave SACKS the QB 💥pic.twitter.com/ojEuKJ9Vzf — Eagles Nation (@EaglesNationCP) November 4, 2022

2. The Eagles rushing offense has a quiet evening

As improbable as it may sound, the Commanders have only allowed one single rusher to record more than 50 rushing yards since Week 7, when Jonathan Taylor picked up 76 carries on the ground on only 16 attempts. Neither Aaron Jones nor A.J. Dillon were able to overcome Washington’s D in Week 7, and in Week 9, when the Minnesota Vikings came to town, Dalvin Cook recorded just 47 yards on 17 rushing attempts for a 2.76 yards-per-carry average.

Could Philadelphia overcome the challenging task and continue their dominance on the ground? Potentially so, Miles Sanders has been averaging a career-high 82 rushing yards per game and could continue that trend in Week 10 on Philly’s home turf, but realistically, this is a game the Eagles are going to have to win through the air, which is good, considering they have an MVP favorite under center.

Miles Sanders ran well on Sunday. Did a good job creating yards and finding creases. That second run here was my favorite of the day. Slow TO the hole, not THROUGH the hole! #FlyEaglesFly@BoobieMilesXXIVpic.twitter.com/pTIHrw9DyM — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) September 12, 2022

1. Jalen Hurts throws for over 300 yards, again

In Week 3, Jalen Hurts threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns on 22 completions versus 35 attempts. His aerial efforts were borderline automatic, with DeVonta Smith specifically being the biggest beneficiary of these efforts with a huge eight catches for 169 yards and a touchdown, but when he had to run the ball, his efforts on the ground just weren’t there, as his 2.2 yards-per-carry average proves.

While Washington’s defense has gotten better over the past few weeks without former starter William Jackson III, with only one quarterback, Kirk Cousins, throwing for over 250 yards, the Eagles’ passing offense is just so darn good, prolific, and target-rich that even an improved Commanders secondary should struggle to contain everyone. Expect another big effort through the air from Hurts, another big overall offensive effort from Philadelphia as a whole, and, most importantly of all, a big-time Eagles win that finally looks commanding, instead of ugly like their Thursday Night Football effort against the Houston Texans.