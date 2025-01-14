The Philadelphia Eagles dispatched the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. Philly’s defense dominated Green Bay, intercepting quarterback Jordan Love three times and holding the Packers to 10 points. However, the Eagles suffered a significant loss as star defender Nakobe Dean will miss the remainder of the playoffs due to a knee injury.

With Dean out, the Eagles are turning to a former player for linebacker depth. Philadelphia signed Nicholas Morrow to its practice squad on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on X.

Dean enjoyed a breakout season in his third year in the league. In 15 regular season games, he racked up 128 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, an interception and four passes defended.

Unfortunately, Dean went down with an injury in the second quarter of the Wild Card matchup against the Packers. The Eagles feared the worst after he was carted off the field and the following day the team reported Dean suffered a torn patellar tendon, ending his season.

The Eagles’ defense must adjust to life without Nakobe Dean

As Philadelphia prepares to host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional round, the team is bringing back Morrow. The eighth-year pro signed with the Eagles ahead of the 2023 season and performed well. Morrow produced 95 total tackles with three sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and five passes defended. He also added a safety.

After a very solid season in Philly, Morrow landed with the Buffalo Bills in 2024. However, he was limited to special teams play and was ultimately waived at the end of the regular season, freeing him up for a return to the Eagles.

Philadelphia easily handled the Packers in the first round. Star wideout AJ Brown even had time to read a book on the sideline during the game in what turned out to be a noncompetitive contest. But the Rams could present more of a challenge when the teams meet up on Sunday. LA battered Minnesota Vikings' quarterback Sam Darnold in a historic display of pass rushing dominance.

While the Rams’ young defense had a magnificent day against the Vikings, the Eagles had the top ranked defensive unit in the NFL this season. Of course, Dean was a big part of Philadelphia’s success. Now the team will lean even harder on All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun and Morrow should be elevated to the active roster to provide depth.