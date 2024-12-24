The Buffalo Bills managed to scrape by with a 24-21 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 16, but the injuries are beginning to mount for them, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. That led to them pursuing a reunion with veteran linebacker Nicholas Morrow after releasing him just a couple of weeks ago.

Morrow played 11 games with Buffalo before getting released on Dec. 7, contributing primarily in a special teams role despite the fact he just put up a strong season in 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles. His stint away from the team didn't last long, as the team re-signed him on Monday after Matt Milano was forced to miss their win over the Pats with biceps and groin injuries.

“The Bills are re-signing LB Nicholas Morrow to the active roster, per source,” Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Bills beat out Packers for Nicholas Morrow's signature

Morrow's return may not seem all that important, as he has just three tackles on the year, and hasn't featured much on defense. If Milano needs to miss more time, though, having him in their back pocket is big, especially considering his impact on special teams. And as it turns out, Morrow was planning on working out for the Green Bay Packers before Buffalo came calling.

“Morrow was planning to fly to Green Bay for a workout when the Bills called. Opted to head back to Buffalo instead,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported.

All in all, the Bills will be happy to have Morrow back at their disposal, even if they are likely hoping they won't have to play him all that much. With Buffalo potentially resting some of their starters over their final two games, Morrow could play a big role on their defense in those contests, meaning it will be worth keeping an eye on him throughout the week as the team prepares for their clash with the New York Jets in Week 17.