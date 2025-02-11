After the big Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 59 win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL's 2024 leading rusher, Saquon Barkley, met up with two of his New York Giants teammates, Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard.

Barkley posted pictures from his birthday party following Super Bowl 59 on Instagram. His birthday fell on the day of Super Bowl 59, February 9, 2025. The second slide shows an image of Beckham, Barkley, and Shepard together once again.

In the picture, Beckham is pointing at his ring finger, alluding to the Super Bowl ring Barkley will soon receive. Barkley has his arm around Shepard in the picture.

Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., and Sterling Shepard's Giants careers

It is great to see the trio hanging out. They were three of the Giants' top stars in 2018. They only had one season together, but it was a memorable one.

Saquon Barkley was drafted by the Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was drafted to bring new life to Eli Manning's career. Barkley did spark the Giants offense, rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 91 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns.

Manning had the final 4,000-yard season of his career in 2018. He also threw 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Manning also added one rushing touchdown on the ground.

Beckham's final season with the Giants was in 2018. He caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. Additionally, he threw a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Shepard had his career year in 2018. He caught 66 passes for 872 yards, a career-high. He also caught four touchdown passes, which is the second-most in his career (he caught eight touchdowns in 2016).

Now, Barkley has revived his career with the Eagles. Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent after spending most of 2024 with the Miami Dolphins. He was waived from the team in December 2024. Shepard is currently on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles' Super Bowl 59 win

While Barkley did not play a major role in the Eagles' Super Bowl 59 win, the team won their second-ever Lombardi Trophy. Barkley was held in check by the Chiefs, who held him to 57 rushing yards on 25 carries.

However, he did have an impact in the passing game. Barkley caught six passes for 40 yards throughout the game, which was the most catches by any Eagles player.

Jalen Hurts stepped up for the Eagles after throwing an interception early in the game. He rebounded by throwing two touchdowns and also rushing one in.

Hurts was the Eagles' leading rusher in the game. He gained 72 yards on 11 carries. He would go on to win Super Bowl MVP for his performance.

The Eagles thwarted the Chiefs' efforts to three-peat. If the Chiefs had won, they would have been the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Super Bowl 59 was a rematch of the game from two years ago. That time, the Chiefs beat the Eagles, winning 38-35 in a nail-biting game.

The Super Bowl win also launched the Chiefs' quest to win three in a row. They beat the San Fransisco 49ers in the next game the following February.