Published November 23, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The results of an NFC East rivalry game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys could have more on the line than a simple Thanksgiving day win: It could aid in the decision of former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s return to the NFL.

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard said a win over the Cowboys this Thanksgiving would aid in a campaign to sign back the former three-time Pro Bowler, who had plans to visit both teams in late November.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think it would hurt,” Sterling Shepard told the New York Daily News on Tuesday. “We’d be coming off a pretty big win, a big one for us. Definitely wouldn’t hurt. I can say it.”

Odell Beckham Jr. officially reached an agreement for his release from the Cleveland Browns last November. While the former All-Pro wide receiver was picked up by the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal, a non-contact ACL tear in the Super Bowl ended the wideout’s eight-game run alongside All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp.

While Sterling Shephard said both players seem to want Odell Beckham Jr. to reach a deal with the Giants, there are still a multitude of hurdles left to jump before the two can be reunited in the NFL for the first time since 2018.

“I talk to him every day, but we don’t talk about (his decision) too much,” Sterling Shepard said. “Obviously he knows that we want him here. He would love to be here. But everything has to play out for that to happen.

“There’s a whole bunch of intangibles that have to play out for him to be here. And I understand that. This is a business, and his business has gotta be right for him to do it.”

The Giants will kick off against the Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. EST on Thursday in AT&T Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.