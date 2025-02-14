The Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley continues to make headlines for all the right reasons. Fresh off a historic season that saw him rush for 2,504 yards and 18 touchdowns across 21 games, Barkley once again showcased why he’s an elite player and a selfless teammate.

When Jimmy Fallon invited Barkley and quarteback Jalen Hurts onto The Tonight Show after their 40-22 Super Bowl 59 win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Barkley had one simple demand. His offensive linemen had to be there, too. No big guys, no Barkley. That’s just how he rolls. On Thursday, All-Pro tackle Jordan Mailata revealed that Saquon refused to take all the credit, acknowledging the stars who made it look so effortless.

This request led to nothing but a legendary TV moment. Barkley, Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, and Lane Johnson lined up on Fallon’s stage and did what any championship-winning offensive line does best, chugged beers like absolute pros. Impressively, Barkley, who is significantly smaller than these 300-pound monsters, won the chugging contest. It's just another way he proves he’s built differently.

In the 2024-2025 season, Barkley ran behind his best offensive line ever, and that line helped him amass a historic 2,504 rushing yards, a feat he never achieved with the New York Giants. Before the Super Bowl, he made sure to give credit where it was due, stating:

“It’s a little easier this year when you’ve got those big guys up front creating the holes they’ve been creating.”

His loyalty to his linemen didn’t stop at The Tonight Show. Ahead of the Eagles' championship parade in Philadelphia, Barkley reportedly gifted each of his offensive linemen a truckload of Bud Light, branded as “Bird Light,” because if there’s one thing big men love after a long season of pancaking defenders, it’s cold beer and a massive trophy.

With most of this dominant offensive line locked in for the foreseeable future, the Eagles’ ground game isn’t slowing down anytime soon and with Barkley showing love to his teammates like this, it’s no wonder the Eagles fans have embraced him as one of their own and will continue to do so.