Saquon Barkley could cap off one of the greatest running back seasons ever when the Philadelphia Eagles battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. But before he steps onto the field in New Orleans' Caesars Superdome on Sunday, the newest member of the 2,000-yard rushing club was formally recognized at Thursday's NFL Honors.

Although he is not present at the festivities for obvious reasons, Barkley was named Offensive Player of the Year. The Eagles spotlighted their guy after the news became official. “Never a doubt,” the team's X account posted.

Barkley accrued 2,283 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns during the regular season, his first in Philly, and showed people what he can do behind a capable offensive line. The All-Pro's greatness has extended into the playoffs, decimating the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders for 442 rushing yards and five TDs.

He will try to put the finishing touches on this masterpiece in the final game of the 2024-25 NFL season, in what figures to be his most grueling test yet. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, a genius at his job, is surely devising a game plan designed to slow down this juggernaut.

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles are thriving together

When Barkley breaks into the second level of a defense, he is usually heading toward the end zone. If he can punish the two-time reigning champions in the same manner he has been doing to the rest of the league, the Eagles will have a great opportunity to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy. But a quest for immortality should not obscure the magnificent campaign Saquon Barkley has already produced.

The 27-year-old played through the remainder of his contract with the New York Giants, struggled to gain space behind a weak O-Line and fought earnestly to disprove an ongoing narrative that running backs are replaceable. He found a perfect NFL home in Philadelphia, revitalizing an offense that had lost its way a bit in the latter half of 2023-24.

Barkley's name will be etched in NFL and Eagles lore following his historic season. And now he has the hardware to prove it.