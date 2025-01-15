The Philadelphia Eagles are bracing for another cold playoff atmosphere with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town for an NFC Divisional matchup.

Following linebacker Nakobe Dean’s knee injury in the Eagles’ 22-10 Wild Card victory over the Green Bay Packers, the organization has made a depth move on the offensive side of the football, (per Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter).

“The #Eagles have signed WR Parris Campbell to the active roster and placed LB Nakobe Dean on injured reserve because of his significant knee injury.”

Campbell started the 2024-25 campaign in one of the primary wideout roles for the Eagles, and has spent time between the practice squad and active roster throughout the year.

Eagles emphasizing the pass offense

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ passing attack may not survive another playoff week if there’s a repeat showing of the Wild Card game. Hurts completed just 13-of-21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back from injury. It was a bit of a tune-up performance for the franchise gunslinger, as his previous appearance under center was against the Commanders on December 22.

The Eagles have a tougher defensive test against the Rams pass rush, after it sacked Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold nine times last week.

It's uncertain how much Campbell will be available for Sunday's matchup. His last appearance where he recorded a catch, dates all the way back to September 29 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in four receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles have also gotten Jahan Dotson more involved as the No. 3 option behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Dotson caught his first TD as a member of the Eagles in last week's Wild Card victory.

Campbell is a great insurance option to an Eagles receiving corps that must be better as the playoffs move along.