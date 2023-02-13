The Super Bowl 57 match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles featured an incredible shootout between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. The two quarterbacks were the MVP frontrunners all season long, so fans expected one hell of a performance. The two did not disappoint, putting on the best offensive performance we’ve seen in the game’s history. After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talked about why this is good for the NFL, per PFT’s Josh Alper.

Nick Sirianni: “And you know you really look at the game and that was good for the NFL in the sense that the two best quarterbacks in the NFL (Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts) played against each other on the biggest stage in the biggest lights. And Jalen played great.”

Sirianni also shared his on Jalen Hurts’ incredible Super Bowl debut for the Eagles. The star quarterback threw for 307 yards and had four touchdowns (three on the ground and one passing TD). It was a magnificent performance that would beat any other team by a wide margin. Unfortunately… Mahomes and co. simply had more in the tank.

“To me, Jalen (Hurts) played the best game I’ve seen him play in the two years that we’ve been together,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “He was outstanding. I really thought he was in complete control. He did things with his legs in the run game. He did things with his arm in the pass game, made some unbelievable throws, unbelievable reads. I thought he played outstanding.”

This loss will hurt for quite some time, but the Eagles should not put their heads down. They played one hell of a game, and threw everything they can against the juggernaut that is the Chiefs. They’ll be back again next year to hopefully get one more shot at a Super Bowl.