By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

There have already been multiple revenge games so far in the 2022 season, and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was the latest player to have the last laugh over his former team.

Brown shined for the Eagles in a statement 35-10 win over his former team in the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. As has been the case all season long, the one-time Pro Bowler built formidable chemistry with Jalen Hurts in the contest, as he hauled in eight catches for 119 receiving yards.

Brown also scored a pair of receiving touchdowns on the day, and he now sits at nine total touchdown receptions in his debut campaign in Philadelphia.

Brown joined the Eagles in April and then signed off on a hefty $100 million deal with the team. This all came after the all-around wideout was in extension talks with the Titans for months, but they instead opted to throw in the towel by shipping him off to Philadelphia.

From Brown’s standpoint, he was very much looking forward to squaring off with his former team for the first time.

“This one meant a lot to me,” Brown said during his post-game press conference.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t have this one circled.”

Brown added that he aspired to “retire” with the Titans, but he well understood the business perspective from general manager Jon Robinson’s call to trade him in the offseason. This comes after the versatile wideout noted during a press conference on Wednesday that he was not going to take his first career meeting against Tennessee as “personal.”

The Eagles will now look ahead to a road matchup against the New York Giants coming up in Week 14.