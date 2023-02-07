When the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts, it was not clear what his future would be with the team. Now, just three seasons later, he has led the team to a trip to the Super Bowl.

Heading into next season, Jalen Hurts will be in the fourth and final year of his rookie deal. In turn, a contract extension could be on the horizon for the Eagles starting quarterback.

While meeting with reporters on Monday, Eagles CEO Jeff Lurie spoke about Jalen Hurts future with the team.

Lurie stated that Hurts has “Nothing left to prove.” to the Eagles organization in order to become their longtime franchise quarterback according to ESPN’s Tim McManus.

When asked about a potential extension for Jalen Hurts, Lurie made it clear that he plans on keeping the QB1 around. He stated, “He’s just what we’re looking for.”

Following the comments made by Lurie, Jalen Hurts himself was asked about a potential extension. Hurts responded, saying, “We’ll handle that later on. We’ll get there when we get there.”

With his response, it is clear that he is only focused on winning the Super Bowl. But he will be in for a challenge as he prepares to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the matchup of two of the NFL’s powerhouse teams, this game could come down to which quarterback can put on the better performance.

If Jalen Hurts is able to take home the Super Bowl, he could also be adding even more to his inevitable extension.