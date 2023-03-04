The Philadelphia Eagles are likely going through a fairly tough time currently after coming up short in Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs. For wide receiver Zach Pascal, things have managed to go from even bad to worse after he was reportedly robbed and assaulted at gunpoint, losing an $150,000 necklace in the process.

“Eagles’ Wide Receiver, Zach Pascal, was robbed at gunpoint in Prince Georges County Friday morning. The robbery occurred in the 5300 block of Manor Park Drive in Upper Marlboro overnight at approximately 2:25 a.m., according to police. Two suspects approached Pascal at gunpoint and demanded his things. Pascal was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.” – Kaleah Mcilwain, NBC Philadelphia

This is a scary incident, as Pascal could have been seriously injured, or even killed as a result of this incident. Luckily, he suffered only minor injuries as a result of the robbery, and the loss of an expensive necklace. Obviously, losing the necklace isn’t nearly as important as the health and safety of the Eagles wideout.

Pascal will likely take some time to recover from the injuries he sustained and the trauma inflicted as a result of the incident, but this shouldn’t impact his status for the upcoming season. Everyone will be thankful that he has emerged from this incident unscathed, and it will be worth keeping an eye on this story to see if anyone is arrested for committing this crime on Pascal, and whether or not he ever ends up getting back his expensive necklace.