The Cleveland Browns are coming off of a disappointing 7-10 season. As the Browns look to get back into the playoff hunt, Cleveland has their eyes set on a star Philadelphia Eagles’ defender.

The Browns have shown interest in defensive end Brandon Graham, via Tim McManus of ESPN. While Graham wants to finish his career in Philadelphia, he is open to deals outside of the Eagles if the money isn’t there. In a potential chance of him actually leaving Philly, the Browns have shown initial interest.

Graham will be 35-years-old at the start of the next league season. However, Graham has proven he can still be a dominant force along the defensive line.

The defensive end racked up 35 tackles – 11 for a loss – 16 quarterback hits and 11 sacks this past season. The 11 sacks were a career-high for Graham and tied with Josh Sweat and Javon Hargrave for second-most on the Eagles. After playing in just two games due to injury last season, Graham appeared in every single Eagles’ game this season.

Cleveland already has one impressive defensive tackle in Myles Garrett. Garrett has 32 sacks over the past two seasons and has been voted to the Pro Bowl three straight years. However, after Jadeveon Clowney’s departure, Garrett needs new counterpart opposite him on the Browns’ lineup.

Graham has still proven he could put up elite production. He was a part of a strong Eagles’ defense that fell just short in the Super Bowl. While Graham would prefer to stay in Philadelphia, he is open to other options. If the Browns offer a strong offer, Graham could be sacking QBs for the Browns next season.