The 2023 NFL schedule is here, and we now know where, when, and who the Philadelphia Eagles will play next season. The Eagles’ schedule includes a lot of big-time matchups, including five primetime games, which is tied for second-most in the NFL in the 2023 NFL season. Here are the 17 Eagles predictions for 2023 as the team tries to get back to the playoffs after a year away and possibly even make it to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 at New England Patriots, 4:25 pm ET, CBS

Seeing the Patriots on an NFL schedule used to strike fear in the hearts of opponents. In the 2023 NFL season, the first Eagles prediction is that this will be a nice, easy tune-up for the Eagles to open their season with and start fighting off their Super Bowl hangover. WIN 1-0

Week 2: Thursday, Sept. 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 pm ET, Amazon

The Vikings won games they had no business winning last season. That usually works itself year over year, so Kirk Cousins and company are due for some letdowns. Let the letdowns start in Week 2 vs. the Eagles. WIN 2-0

Week 3: Monday, Sept. 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 pm ET, ABC

This special Monday night double-header starts early, plus the game should be over by halftime. So, Eagles fans all around the greater Philadelphia area should be fresh and ready to go to work on Tuesday since they’ll be able to get to bed early while their team destroys the Bucs. WIN 3-0

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Washington Commanders, 1 pm ET, FOX

The Commanders shocked the Eagles last NFL season and ended their undefeated campaign. This year, with Sam Howell likely at the controls, the Eagles will be ready, and they will crush the Commies as retribution. WIN 4-0

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm ET, FOX

If any Eagles fans have to take a three-week vacation out of the country this fall, make it during Weeks 3 through 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Jalen Hurts and company should win these games by a combined score of 1 bazillion to 11. WIN 5-0

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at New York Jets, 4:25 pm ET, FOX

Aaron Rodgers is back on the Eagles’ schedule in 2023, even though he moved to the AFC. Sure, he’s in a different conference and a different shade of green, but the Eagles should beat up on him anyway. WIN 6-0

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 pm ET, NBC

This will be one of the Eagles’ toughest tests in the first half of the 2023 NFL season. However, the team should be ready to prove just how good they are against a tough AFC opponent in primetime. WIN 7-0

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 at Washington Commanders, 1 pm ET, FOX

Did I mention earlier that the Eagles aren’t going to lose to the Commanders this NFL season? WIN 8-0

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 pm ET, FOX

The Eagles got better this offseason, and the Cowboys may have stayed static or maybe even regressed a bit. Either way, this is a big game on the NFL schedule, and the Eagles’ prediction here is that they will be ready to dominate. WIN 9-0

Week 10: BYE

Rest up, Eagle fans. Next week is the Super Bowl rematch!

Week 11: Monday, Nov. 20 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 pm ET, ABC, ESPN

The bold Eagles prediction here is that Philadelphia gets revenge for their Super Bowl loss in the 2023 Kelce Bowl. They will want it more, and Andy Reid will be careful not to show too much as he knows a Big Game rematch is possible in 2024. WIN 10-0

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 pm ET, CBS

Back-to-back big tests on the Eagles’ schedule here. Philly will host Buffalo on Thanksgiving weekend and get another crack at one of the AFC’s best. This should be a close game, but let’s give the edge to the Eagles at home. WIN 11-0

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm ET, FOX

While going undefeated may seem possible at this point on the Eagles’ schedule, it won’t happen. The team will be emotionally and physically spent after their two biggest games of the season against possible Super Bowl opponents. The 49ers will take advantage of that. LOSS 11-1

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10, at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 pm ET, NBC

The NFL schedule gives the Eagles their biggest rival in primetime in this Week 14 matchup. Coming off their first loss of the season, Philly will be fired up and they will take out their frustration of losing the week before on the Cowboys. WIN 12-1

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm ET, FOX

Going up to the Pacific Northwest is never fun with the travel, the weather, and the incredibly loud Seahawks 12th man. As the 2023 NFL season chugs toward the end, Philly will take their second loss of the season up in Washington state. LOSS 12-2

Week 16: Monday, Dec. 25 vs. New York Giants, 4:30 pm ET, FOX

On Christmas Day, Eagles fans everywhere will find one of the best holiday presents they could ask for under their trees: A big win over the hated Giants. WIN 13-2

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 pm ET, FOX

While the Eagles should have the conference title wrapped up by now, they’ll still play starters here to keep them sharp. Plus, the Cardinals may be tanking for Caleb Willems or Drake Maye at this point of the NFL schedule. WIN 14-2

Week 18: TBD, Jan. 6-7 at New York Giants, TBD, TBD

The Eagles will have the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs well wrapped up by the first game of the new year. We’ll see Marcus Mariota or Tanner McKee in this game, and the Eagles will take the resting starters L before heading into their next bye week. LOSS 14-3