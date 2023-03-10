One of the most critical members of the Philadelphia Eagles is returning to the team: Brandon Graham. The long-time pass rusher was a huge question mark heading into the offseason due to his age. It was possible for Graham to decide to call it a career, or instead leave for a different team. Instead, Brandon Graham will be returning to the Eagles on a one-year deal worth $6 million. When asked why he decided to return, Graham cited one person: Jalen Hurts, per Josina Anderson.

“Just got off the phone with #Eagles DL Brandon Graham: “I haven’t officially signed yet, but it’s pretty much done. I’m coming back. It wasn’t about the money. I love Philly. I don’t want to miss a championship with Jalen. Jalen is the man. I just told my agent make it happen.””

At 34 years old, Brandon Graham would be forgiven if he decided to retire after this season. Football is an incredibly taxing sport, and 34 years old is basically a dinosaur in this league. However… even at 34 years old, Graham was still playing at a high level for the Eagles. He accumulated 11 sacks this season, creating enough pressure for his other teammates to do damage.

Graham isn’t the only Eagles player that’s thinking about retirement. Jason Kelce, the long-time center of the Eagles, has openly said that he’s mulling retirement. Based on Graham’s comments, though, it seems like this Philly team is extra motivated to win one, especially with Jalen Hurts in tow.

Two rings are always better than one. We’ll see if Graham (and perhaps Kelce) can add another Super Bowl trophy to their collection.