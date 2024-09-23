Even though Saquon Barkley is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, he is not afraid of giving praise to his former team in the New York Giants, and he did just that today for rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has hit the ground running as a rookie.

“Ya gonna hate on it… but idc!!! He's LIKE THAT!! 😤😤😤” Saquon Barkley said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Despite a bit of a rocky exit from the Giants, at least with the fanbase, Barkley seemingly still has fond thoughts for the organization. He was honored when he was named a top 100 player in the history of the franchise, and he gave quarterback Daniel Jones some encouraging words after a rough Week 1 game. Still, Giants fans were not being nice to him in the replies to this post, essentially proving Barkley right.

Nabers has proved Barkley right so far this season, as he has 271 yards and three touchdowns receiving on the year so far. He had 78 yards and two touchdowns in the Giants' 21-15 win over the Browns in Week 3, following up on his breakout game against the Washington Commanders in Week 2. The Giants needed a playmaker to fill the void that was left when Barkley signed with the Eagles in free agency, and it appears they have one in Nabers.

Saquon Barkley turns in his own great performance for Eagles

Barkley was a standout performer himself this week himself, going for 147 yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints in the Eagles 15-12 win. With AJ Brown out with a hamstring injury and DeVonta Smith leaving the game with a concussion, the Eagles needed to lean on Barkley a lot more, and he came through along with tight end Dallas Goedert.

It has not been pretty for the Eagles this year, even in their wins. However, they are alone in first place in the NFC East at 2-1, and the potential for them to take off down the road with players returning from injury. In addition to Brown and Smith, Lane Johnson left today's game. All three players are very important for Philadelphia.

Next week, the Eagles will try to move to 3-1 with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.