The Philadelphia Eagles announced that offensive tackle Lane Johnson is out with a concussion during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Lane Johnson was seen heading to the locker room with Eagles senior advisor to the general manager Dom DiSandro. Obviously, this is a big deal for the Eagles, as Johnson is a key pass protector for quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has struggled so far in the game with two turnovers. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are already not whole on offense, as wide receiver AJ Brown is out with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles' offensive line has been arguably the biggest reason that they have been competitive in recent years. Obviously, the departure of Jason Kelce looms large, but Johnson has been a staple for a long time, and his presence on the field is huge. Philadelphia still has quality players in Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson on the left side of the line, so hopefully they can hold up enough to give Hurts some time to find success in the second half.

Eagles struggle early offensively vs Saints

It has been a struggle for the Eagles offensively. As noted before, Hurts turned the ball over twice. One on an interception and one on a fumble. However, Philadelphia still has a chance to get a win, as the Saints have not been able to score much either. They took a 3-0 lead into halftime over the Eagles.

It has been a defensive battle so far. It will be interesting to see if the Eagles are able to pull it out on the second half. Having Johnson on the field would give Hurts and the running game a better chance of finding success. Unfortunately, that will not happen. Hopefully, Johnson's concussion does not keep him out for the long-term as Philadelphia faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.