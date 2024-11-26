The Philadelphia Eagles are having a great 2024 campaign. Philadelphia is 9-2 heading into Week 13 and is sitting atop the NFC East division standings. One reason why the Eagles are so much better this season is the addition of running back Saquon Barkley. The superstar back set a record on Sunday against the Rams but ended up misplacing the ball.

Barkley set an Eagles single-game rushing record, and set his own personal best, with 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Rams. In his excitement, Barkley threw the ball that clinched the record into the stands. For a moment, it seemed like the ball was lost forever.

Thankfully, the Eagles staff had his back. A staff member on the Eagles ended up making a trade with the fan who caught the ball and managed to return it to its rightful owner.

“One of our staff members retrieved the ball from the fan and gave them another game ball signed by Saquon in return,” a team spokesman said, per TMZ. “The fan was great and understanding.”

Barkley is having a phenomenal 2024 campaign that is shaping up for his best season ever. He has run for 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns through 11 games played. Barkley is en route to become a 2,000-yard rusher at this pace.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is thankful for Saquon Barkley this Thanksgiving

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts knows what he is thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The Eagles superstar QB gushed about his teammate Saquon Barkley during a recent interview.

“He's a h*ll of a player. He's a h*ll of a player and I said that. I said that after the Jacksonville game and how blessed he is to do some of many things he's capable of. When you accompany an issue with other issues, you become a problem. I think we've got a lot of talent on our team, but I think we're a force when we're all together. I think that's evident out there when we can find our rhythm in how we play and feed off one another,” Hurts told reporters after the game.

Hurts explained how much Barkley has impacted the Eagles organization both on and off the field.

“He set the tone for us, especially at the end. I think even these last few weeks, we've had some of those games where they kind of played out differently as the course of the game, but you think about these four-minute situations where he takes it over. I think back to…I told Saquon this, that two moments where we may have lost a game in the past or maybe mismanaged a four-minute situation where he's truly making things easier for us when it comes to how we handle four-minute situations because his capabilities, even with a loaded box and being able to hit a home run. It was a big time play from him.”

Saquon Barkley may be the biggest free agency acquisition by any NFL team in a long time.

Next up for the Eagles is a Week 13 matchup against the Ravens.