The Pittsburgh Steelers, leading the AFC North with a 10-3 record, have ruled out wide receiver George Pickens for their Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Pickens will miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury.

Head coach Mike Tomlin had expressed doubt earlier in the week about Pickens’ availability.

“If you pressed me, I'd probably say he's out or could be categorized as doubtful,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin also revealed that an MRI showed the injury to be more severe than initially anticipated. Pickens has been a crucial piece of the Steelers’ offense, recording 850 yards on 55 receptions and three touchdowns in 12 games this season.

Steelers rule out George Pickens ahead of Week 15 matchup vs. Eagles

With Pickens unavailable, the Steelers will turn to their remaining playmakers to fill the void. Wide receivers Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III will play larger roles in the passing game. Jefferson, acquired midseason, brings a dependable presence, while Austin offers speed and versatility. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, who has been a reliable target in the red zone, is also expected to see increased involvement. Running back Najee Harris will likely contribute as a pass-catcher out of the backfield in addition to his rushing duties.

The Steelers face additional setbacks as safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (groin) have also been ruled out. Despite these challenges, Pittsburgh enters the matchup focused on maintaining its lead in the AFC North and improving its playoff positioning.

The Week 15 game against the 11-2 Eagles is a significant test for the Steelers, who have not won in Philadelphia since 1965. The Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, boast one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, making Pittsburgh’s defensive performance key.

With injuries mounting, the Steelers will rely on their depth and resilience as they look to overcome the odds in a high-stakes road game. The outcome will have crucial implications for both teams’ playoff aspirations as the season nears its conclusion.