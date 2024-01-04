We're here to share our NFL odds series, make an Eagles-Giants prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Philadelphia Eagles will head to the Meadowlands to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make an Eagles-Giants prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Eagles lost 35-31 to the Arizona Cardinals. Initially, they led 21-10 at halftime. But a bad third quarter destroyed them. Then, they allowed the Cardinals to score touchdowns in the final quarter to pull off the upset of the year. Jalen Hurts went 18 for 23 for 167 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while rushing eight times for 25 yards. Also, D'Andre Swift rushed 13 times for 61 yards. A.J. Brown had four receptions for 53 yards. Meanwhile, Dallas Goedert had five receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown. Julio Jones had two catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, the Eagles had 225 total yards. They also lost the time of possession by nearly double the time.

The Giants lost 26-25 to the Los Angeles Rams at the Meadowlands last weekend. Initially, they trailed 26-19 in the fourth quarter. But the Giants scored a touchdown. Unfortunately, they missed a 2-point conversion when Tyrod Taylor threw behind Saquon Barkley and missed a chance to take the lead. Taylor went 27 for 41 with 319 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing six times for 40 yards. Barkley rushed 12 times for 39 yards. Meanwhile, Darius Slayton had four catches for 106 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Wan'dale Robinson had six catches for 55 yards. Darren Waller had five catches for 51 yards. Overall, the Giants went 5 for 16 on third-down conversions. But the defense was efficient, forcing three turnovers.

The Eagles lead the all-time series 93-87-2. Additionally, they have gone 8-2 over the last 1o games against the Giants, including a 33-25 victory over them at Lincoln Financial Field two weeks ago.

Here are the Eagles-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Giants Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -5.5 (-104)

New York Giants: +5.5 (-118)

Over: 41.5 (-118)

Under: 41.5 (-104)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants Week 18

Time: 4:26 PM ET/1:26 PM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles are a talented team that is probably struggling more than any other team right now. Unfortunately, the offense has lost all its confidence, and it has spurred a 1-4 mark over five games after a hot start.

Hurts has passed for 3,803 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while rushing 155 times for 601 yards and 15 touchdowns. Ultimately, he has more turnovers than he did last season (even when accounting for the missed games from last season) and fewer rushing yards. But he does have more scores because of the “tush push.” The Eagles will need Swift to deliver, as he has rushed 229 times for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns while catching 39 passes for 214 yards and one score. Meanwhile, Brown has 105 catches for 1,447 yards and seven touchdowns. DeVonta Smith has 81 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns. Likewise, Goedert has 58 catches for 588 yards and three scores.

The defense has not been as good as they were last season. Despite their struggles, they have three players that can dominate. Haason Reddick has been good, with 28 solo tackles and 11 sacks. Likewise, Josh Sweat has 30 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Jalen Carter has 18 solo tackles and six sacks.

The Eagles will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and chew up the clock. Then, they must stop Barkley and Taylor from running the ball.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are hoping to end their season on a positive note. Unfortunately, it has been one plagued by injuries and struggles all across the board. But they know their weaknesses and will address them in the offseason.

Taylor has passed for 1,044 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing 30 times for 159 yards in limited action. Ultimately, he has to keep the chains moving. Barkley has had an uneven year, rushing 229 times for 916 yards and four touchdowns while catching 39 passes for 229 yards and four scores. Slayton has been the best receiver for the Giants, catching 45 passes for 708 yards and three touchdowns. Sadly, Waller has struggled for the Giants, catching 47 passes for 507 yards and one touchdown.

The defense has been average, with not many showing up this season or delivering with efficiency. Overall, Kayvon Thibodeaux has been the team MP, delivering 23 solo tackles and 11.5 sacks.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can efficiently run the ball. Then, they need to force the Eagles into long third downs to avoid the tush push.

Final Eagles-Giants Prediction & Pick

When the Eagles played the Giants last season at the Meadowlands, they destroyed them. However, keep in mind that the Eagles were insanely better at the time, with a better defense and a more functioning offense. The Eagles struggled to move the ball in their meeting two weeks ago and eeked out a win. The Giants would love to dampen their rivals' playoff seeding with a win here. Subsequently, they will do enough to keep it close.

Final Eagles-Giants Prediction & Pick: New York Giants: +5.5 (-115)