As the NFL season enters week five, the Philadelphia Eagles go on the road to battle the Los Angeles Rams; read for more to hear our matchup pick and prediction and how to watch.

As one of the last two undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles have all eyes on them this week. After escaping a potential home upset to the Washington Commanders in a 34-31 overtime win, the Eagles are ready to bounce back. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has not been in the MVP conversation this season just yet, but he is quietly putting together one of the best starts to his career. Coming off of his season-high 69.6 QBR against Washington, Hurts certainly has momentum as Philadelphia hits the road.

For better or worse, grabbing headlines this week from Los Angeles has been their star-studded injury report. On the one hand, they received news that former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp has finally been cleared to practice this week after spending the first four weeks of the season on Injured Reserve. While it is not guaranteed he will suit up this week, it will instantly help the team if he does. On the other hand, there has been some bleak injury news surrounding quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams. Both are suffering hip injuries and are listed as questionable for the matchup this weekend.

Here are the Eagles-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Rams Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -4.5 (-105)

Los Angeles Rams: +4.5 (-115)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Rams Week 5

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

As of right now, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking like the best team in all of football. Although last week's tight win over Washington caused some skepticism, they got the win at the end of the day. The complimentary brand of football this team is playing right now is extraordinary. The Eagles offense is averaging the fifth most points per game with 29.5. Then, on the flip side, their defense allows just 22.5 points per game, ranked 11th in the NFL.

This matchup plays very well into the hands of the Eagles. When people think of the Rams, they tend to gravitate toward Aaron Donald and their formidable run defense. However, that has not been the case so far this season. The Rams are tied for 20th in the league in yards per carry allowed. They have been giving up an average of 4.4 yards per carry to opponents and five total rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the eighth most in the league. With guys like Jalen Hurts, D'Andre Swift, and Kenneth Gainwell as a team, the Eagles are averaging 4.7 yards per carry and are tied for the third most runs over 20 yards as a team in the league. This matchup against a mediocre Rams-run defense is precisely what Philadelphia will aim to exploit.

What will be most critical in a game of high-scoring offenses is discipline. With only 195 yards given up due to penalties through four games, the Eagles have the 11th fewest yards given up to penalties. Relative to their opponent this week, they are a full six spots higher than the Rams in this category.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

Even with all eyes on the unexpected emergence of wide receiver Puka Nacua, the offense of the Los Angeles Rams has flown under the radar this season. With an air attack that ranks second in the league in total yards and passes completed of 20+ yards, Matthew Stafford has this team at a respectable 2-2 mark so far. Due to this high-powered offense, the Rams have been one of the best teams to bet on, as they have been 3-0-1 against the spread.

In the absence of Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua has become one of the top wideouts in the league. He currently has the second-most receiving yards in the league and has been able to haul in 75% of the targets thrown his way. Exploiting this matchup against a weak Eagles secondary will be key. Especially considering the Eagles have allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the league and the third-most passing touchdowns. With Kupp on the cusp of returning from injury, it is scary to imagine the full potential of this receivers group when all of them are on the field together.

Moreover, in a way most teams cannot, the Rams can move the ball down the field on offense. The Rams have the third most total first downs by a team with 97, trailing only the Dolphins and the 49ers. In addition, they can come up in the clutch whenever they are in critical third-down situations. In 57 third-down situations, the Rams have converted at an impressive 43.9% success rate. With a game like this that will likely come down to each team's ability to move the ball, the Rams most certainly have the edge.

Final Eagles-Rams Prediction & Pick

Surely, to be one of the better matchups this week, this game could go either way. With how dynamic the Rams' offense has been through the air and the ground, they have an offense as hot as anyone in the league. Then again, the reigning NFC champions are undefeated for a reason and will look to remain that way. Due to the major injury questions the Rams are facing to some of their most essential players and the overall cohesiveness of this Eagles team, I will be taking the Eagles against the spread.

Final Eagles-Rams Prediction & Pick: Eagles -4.5 (-105)