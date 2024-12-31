The Calgary Flames added veteran talent in NHL Free Agency to replace names lost. Calgary intended to rebuild its roster after multiple significant trades that saw pending free agents head elsewhere. In the offseason, for example, the Flames traded Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils. This trend could continue in 2024-25, with defenseman Rasmus Andersson at the top of the list of trade candidates.

Andersson is a steady and reliable defenseman on the right side of the blueline. He is currently deployed as Calgary's first-pairing defender on the right side. He plays a rather intense game on the ice. Andersson can play reliable defense, though he has a minus-7 rating this year. His offense is also valuable despite him not producing at an elite level.

Andersson is an attractive option for contending teams. He is on an expiring contract and is making a modest $4.55 million. His skills certainly could help a number of teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. For the Flames, he could bring in a respectable haul for a team looking to stockpile future assets.

Of course, there is no guarantee Calgary will trade Andersson. They aren't too far outside of a playoff spot, after all. In any event, if they make him available, there would be no shortage of suitors. Here are two early landing spots for Rasmus Andersson with the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline 10 weeks away.

The Canucks and Flames have recent trade history

The Vancouver Canucks could be looking to make moves in 2024-25. The Canucks won the Pacific Division in 2023-24 in rather surprising fashion. But Vancouver has struggled to place themselves in contention for the division crown this year. A move for Rasmus Andersson could certainly put them back on track.

Vancouver is looking for a puck-moving defenseman among other things on the trade market. Andersson is a solid puck mover who can chip in with offense from the point. Putting him on the Vancouver blueline could certainly allow the team's offense to open up a bit.

The Canucks and Flames have a history of trades in recent memory, as well. Just last season, the Flames traded Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm to Vancouver in separate trades. Perhaps a trade for Andersson is on the cards for the Canucks.

The Lightning could be in on Rasmus Andersson

The Tampa Bay Lightning are not the juggernaut they were in the late 2010s and early 2020s. But Tampa Bay is still a very good hockey team that's looking to make a deep playoff run. At this time, they are the top Wild Card team in the East. However, they are not exactly comfortable in their standing.

The Lightning could certainly look to add a defenseman on the trade market. They would likely prefer a left-shot defenseman, to be fair. J.J. Moser is on injured reserve, and the team has missed his presence on the ice. If they cannot land a left-shot defender, though, Andersson could still be of interest to them.

Andersson could provide more offense to Tampa's top-four defensive group. He could slot in next to Victor Hedman on the top pairing. Or he could find time next to Ryan McDonagh on the second pairing. Either way, he would certainly give Tampa Bay added quality on the blueline.

The Flames and Lightning could both end up in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. If Calgary winds up selling, Tampa Bay should certainly put in a call for Rasmus Andersson. He could be one of the missing pieces toward the Lightning returning to the latter stages of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.