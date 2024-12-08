The Dallas Stars are a prime championship contender in 2024-25. With 32 points from 26 games, they have banked plenty of points through the first quarter of the season. The only negative of the year so far is Tyler Seguin's injury, which likely has him out for the rest of the regular season. The Stars should use the salary cap relief from that injury to improve their team. Brock Nelson and Taylor Hall would be great options.

A report surfaced after the Seguin injury that the Stars were interested in Evgeni Malkin. The future Hall of Famer is a Penguins franchise legend but Pittsburgh is well out of playoff contention. It would cost a lot to bring in a player of his caliber but it would help their championship push. Penguins beat reporter Rob Rossi poured cold water on that idea, along with any possible Sidney Crosby trade, as the legends love Western Pennsylvania.

That brings other stumbling teams into the picture, like the Chicago Blackhawks. Even with top pick Connor Bedard in the fold, Chicago cannot get on a winning track. The firing of head coach Luke Richardson will not save this season, as they are in last place in the Central Division. Hall is on an expiring contract and should be traded before the trade deadline in March.

On the Stars' end, Hall would be a nice fit to replace Seguin this season. He is a veteran winger who can score but his value will be felt most in the locker room and on the bench. It won't cost a lot and Hall will be determined to lift his first Stanley Cup. This is the type of move contenders make to improve on the margins.

Stars could make a big splash for Brock Nelson

The Islanders are not in the same position as the Blackhawks, as they have a solid core and a great goaltender. But things have not worked out so far on Long Island. Between blowing third-period leads and a myriad of injuries, this season is slipping away from New York. Brock Nelson is their best scorer and center and could help kick off a re-tool for Lou Lamoriello.

Nelson is a member of Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, has three straight 30-goal seasons, and has ten goals already this year. This trade would not be as inexpensive as Hall but would provide Dallas with center depth for this season. They also could sign him long-term when Jamie Benn's deal drops off the books next season.

Last season, the Stars lost to the Oilers in the Western Conference Final largely because their offense disappeared. Jake Oettinger held Connor McDavid and crew at bay for the most part but their offense could not score. Combine that with a poor season from Jason Robertson this year and Dallas could use an offensive spark.

Nelson could provide that to any team that trades for him this season, including the Stars. But it is up to the 82-year-old Lamoriello to actually trade Nelson or Kyle Palmieri, also a pending UFA. Nelson would be one of the best forwards traded at the deadline if he was moved, which makes the deal more likely.

Other trade options for Dallas

If the Stars want to replace Seguin immediately, they need to target teams in the basement of the league. Any team close to the playoffs will hang onto their players until the deadline, just in case. The Predators are a team that might want to move some guys to recoup picks after their dynamic offseason. Gustav Nyquist, Colton Sissons, and Cole Smith are all solid options from Nashville.

Even if a Malkin trade is out of the question, the Stars should still target the Penguins for a trade. Anthony Beauvillier and Drew O'Connor should be traded before the deadline and Kyle Dubas could be convinced to move on from them now.