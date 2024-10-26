East Carolina football is looking to shake things up ahead of a crucial matchup with Temple. The program fired head coach Mike Houston on October 20, and are now making a change in the offense. Coming off an uninspiring performance against Army, the Pirates will start redshirt sophomore Katin Houser at quarterback in Week 9, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

With interim head coach Blake Harrell leading the charge, there is a different type of energy and hope for the team to better control the outcome of games. The Pirates are in a desperate situation to record a victory, and prove that they are truly a better team than 2-5 Temple on Saturday.

Houser will get a chance to earn the role for the remainder of the season, and perhaps the Pirates can start to turn the tide with a less daunting slate of upcoming games against FAU and Tulsa.

Katin Houser will start for East Carolina football in Week 9

Houser has appeared in three games for East Carolina this season, completing 38-of-69 passes for 416 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. After a solid showing against Army in Week 8, the remaining members of the coaching staff were encouraged enough to see what he can do in a more favorable spot.

Senior quarterback Jake Garcia began the 2024-25 campaign as the team's starter. He led the Pirates to a 2-0 record, but has gone 1-3 in the games since. While Harrell could always make the switch back to the more experienced gunslinger in Garcia, the opportunity to build something with the younger option in Houser is the right move for the team amid all of the adversity.

Temple has one of the worst pass defenses in the nation, so Houser's aspirations to sustain the starting job for the remainder of the season will literally be in his hands.