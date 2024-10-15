ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back again with another College Football Week 8 betting prediction and pick as we head to the American Conference for this upcoming tilt. The East Carolina Pirates (3-3) will take on the No. 23-ranked Army Black Knights (6-0) in a competitive tilt. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an East Carolina-Army prediction and pick.

The East Carolina Pirates are 1-1 in the American Conference following their most recent 55-24 loss against Charlotte. They own a conference win over UTSA in the game prior, but they'd like to improve their stock heading into this week where they have a chance to knock off the leading team in the American.

The Army Black Knights are 6-0 to start their season for the first time since 1996. They most recently took down UAB to the tune of 44-10, marking their third straight game with at least 40 points and beating their opponent by double-digits. As the stern betting favorites in this matchup, they'll look to get the job done and continue their success.

Here are the East Carolina-Army College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: East Carolina-Army Odds

East Carolina: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +500

Army: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -720

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Army

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why East Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

East Carolina will be looking to bounce back after a tough game on defense against Charlotte in which the Pirates allowed 311 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Considering they'll be facing another run-heavy team in Army, East Carolina will have to figure things out on their defensive front in order to offer some resistance against the run. Quarterback Jake Garcia has eight passing touchdowns on the season, but he's already thrown for 12 interceptions and the Pirates won't be able to sustain their drives if they continue to turn the ball over.

Expand Tweet

East Carolina can find success throughout this game if they focus on the rushing attack themselves. They have two very capable ball carriers in Senior Rahjai Harris and Freshman London Montgomery. The pair has combined for 516 yards and four touchdowns on the ground this season, both breaking off a number of long runs in respective performances. In order to relieve some pressure off of their quarterback, the ECU offensive line will be crucial to their success in opening up holes for the running backs.

Why Army Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Army Black Knights are having their best season of the last two decades and finally see themselves among the top 25 teams in the country. Much of their success can be attributed to QB Bryson Daily who's thrown for six touchdowns and no interceptions on the season. More impressively, he leads the team in rushing with 738 yards and a whopping 14 touchdowns, more than most rushing tandems in the American Athletic Conference. The team will go as far as he'll take them and it's apparent they've found their motivational leader on this team.

Expand Tweet

During their win over UAB last week, the Black Knights attempted just seven passes for three completions. On the flip side, they rushed the ball 56 times for a total of 413 yards and five touchdowns. Given their opponents' struggles in stopping the run, we wouldn't be surprised to see another rush-heavy attack as it's been working for them all year so far. Expect them to play fast as they've scored 40+ points in their last three consecutive outings.

Final East Carolina-Army Prediction & Pick

We'll have another exciting tilt in the American Athletic Conference as the Pirates of East Carolina try their hand at upsetting the No. 23 team in the nation with Army. East Carolina has had their ups-and-downs this season, struggling with turnovers and mounting sustainable offensive drives throughout the course of a game. Army, on the other hand, will come into this contest with arguably the most lopsided rushing attack in the country up to this point.

The main focal point for East Carolina having any chance at this upset will be to key in on the Black Knights' Quarterback in Bryson Daily. He's a downhill runner and he's having success thanks to the impressive performances from his offensive line. If Army can get him going early and bowling into defenders, it'll only be a matter of time before this Army offense will start to test the will of the Pirates' defense.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with the hot hand and side with the Army Black Knights in this one. What they did against UAB was truly an impressive performance and given East Carolina's recent struggles against the run, I think the Black Knights are in for another blowout.

Final East Carolina-Army Prediction & Pick: Army -14.5 (-110)