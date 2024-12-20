East Carolina football is adding an SEC playmaker ahead of a huge 2025-26 season in the American conference. Coming off three winning campaigns in the last four years, the Pirates are hoping to keep that success going with former Oklahoma wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway joining the offense.

Pettaway announced his commitment on Friday, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. He recorded five receptions for 87 yards in 11 games for the Sooners in 2024.

“Former Oklahoma WR Jaquaize Pettaway has committed to East Carolina, he tells ESPN. He's a former Top 50 recruit in the ESPN rankings and caught 16 passes for 157 yards at OU. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.”

Expand Tweet

The sophomore playmaker finishes his two seasons at Oklahoma with 16 receptions for 157 yards and zero touchdowns, and is expected to provide ballooned numbers with more opportunities available at ECU.

East Carolina football set for bowl appearance

East Carolina is slated to play NC State in the Go Bowling Military Bowl on December 28. The Pirates' roster has certainly been shaken up by the portal, but the motivation to conquer an ACC rival hasn't been removed.

Despite losing some key players in recent weeks, and uncertainty about the future, head coach Blake Harrell is prepared. After taking over the job late in the year, Harrell is determined to end the season strong.

The Pirates are 4-1 with Harrell at the helm, and leading ECU to its first bowl win since 2022 would be a great confidence booster for the remaining and incoming players.