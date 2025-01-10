ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Memphis looks to stay atop the AAC as they face East Carolina. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an East Carolina-Memphis prediction and pick.

East Carolina comes into the game at 9-7. They opened the year 7-1, with the only loss being to Jacksonville State. Still, they would find struggles after that. They would win just one of their next seven games, including two losses in conference play. Last time out, they faced Temple. The second half was a back-and-forth game, with Temple leading most of the way. Still, East Carolina hit a layup with just ten seconds left and then would force a Temple miss to win the game 80-79.

Meanwhile, Memphis is 12-3 on the year. They opened the year at 6-0, including a Memphis win over UConn and Michigan State. They would then lose two of the next three, falling to Auburn and Arkansas State. Since then, they are 5-1, with wins over Clemson and Ole Miss, but a loss to Mississippi State. In their last game, they faced North Texas. Memphis controlled the second half, but North Texas would make a late charge. While North Texas would make it close, Memphis would win the game 68-64.

Since 2005, these teams have faced 29 times. Memphis leads the series since then 24-5.

Here are the East Carolina-Memphis College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: East Carolina-Memphis Odds

East Carolina: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1100

Memphis: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2500

Over: 149.5 (-108)

Under: 149.5 (-112)

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Memphis

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why East Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

East Carolina is ranked 178th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 189th in offensive efficiency and 174th in defensive efficiency this year. East Carolina has been stronger on defense this year. They are 152nd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 102nd in opponent field goal attempts per game. Further, they are 64th in the nation in steals per game.

RJ Felton leads East Carolina in points this year. He is scoring 17.4 points per game, while adding 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals. He is joined in the backcourt by Jordan Riley. Riley is scoring 14.4 points per game, while adding six rebounds, 1.6 assists, and two steals. Finally, Cam Hayes leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 3.9 assists per game, while adding 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and one steal per game.

In the frontcourt, CJ Walker leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 7.4 rebounds per game, while adding 16.8 points per game this season.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis is ranked 29th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 37th in offensive efficiency and 34th in defensive efficiency this year. Memphis has been wonderful on offense this year. They are 62nd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 70th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are fifth in the nation in three-point percentage for the year. Memphis also does a great job of getting to the line. They are 14th in the nation in free throw attempts per game.

P.J. Harggerty has led the way for Memphis this year. He leads the team in both points and assists on the season. He has 22.2 points per game while adding 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and two steals per game this year. Haggerty is joined by Tyrese Hunter in the backcourt. Hunter is shooting 45.3 percent from three this year, while also adding 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Finally, Colby Rogers has 12.5 points per game while he adds two rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Dain Dainja leads the way. He is scoring 11.5 points per game but also has 6.3 rebounds per game, the most on the team. He is joined in the frontcourt by Nicholas Jourdain. Jourdain is scoring just 6.4 points per game but adds 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. Finally, Moussa Cisse is scoring just 5.4 points per game but also helps down low. He is adding 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Final East Carolina-Memphis Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will decide this game between East Carolina and Memphis. First is the three-ball. Memphis is fifth in the nation in three points percentage this year. East Carolina is 352nd in the nation against the three. Second is the Memphis defense. While they are not great, sitting 211th in opponent points per game, they are 113th in opponent effective field goal percentage. East Carolina is 327th in offensive effective field goal percentage. Memphis is the better team here and should get an easy win.

Final East Carolina-Memphis Prediction & Pick: