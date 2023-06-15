Eight wins plus a bowl victory was the 2022 season for Eastern Michigan, now they look to unseat Toledo for the top spot in the MAC West. It is now time to continue our college football odds series with an Eastern Michigan football win total prediction and pick.

Chris Creighton and the Eastern Michigan Eagles began the season with a win over Eastern Kentucky before falling to Louisiana. They then upset Arizona State and would beat UMASS two weeks take to give them a 3-1 record out of conference. They went 5-3 in conference play, leading to a bowl game, and a victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

This year, Eastern Michigan looks to take a step forward. They are replacing a lot on offense, sitting 114th in the nation in returning offensive production. The offensive line lost a lot, including their best player, but some key back-ups who played well at times last year will be stepping in. Samson Evans returns in the backfield. He ran for 1,166 yards last year and five scores. He ran for 258 yards in the upset of Arizona State and showed he can change a game. Joining him in the backfield is Jaylon Jackson, who not only is a solid change of pace back, but a great pick returner. They will break in a mobile quarterback in Austin Smith, who will be looking to hit top receiver Tanner Knue often.

The defense loses Jose Ramirez but brings back a lot. They allowed just 28.5 points per game last year while having a secondary that was one of the best in the MAC. It is full of playmakers and can make some huge interceptions. They stuff the run well too, with Chase Kline and Joe Sparacio at linebacker who are tackling machines. They combined for over 180 tackles last year. Still, they need to find a pass rush this year. Without that, some of the better quarterbacks in the MAC will cause some issues for them.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Eastern Michigan Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 7.5 wins: -110

Under 7.5 wins: -110

Why Eastern Michigan Can Win 7.5 Games

The non-conference schedule sets up perfectly for Eastern Michigan. They will open against Howard this year, and while the Bison has talent, this should be an easy win for Eastern Michigan. Minnesota is next though, and they bolstered their defense through the transfer portal. With a quality defense and a quarterback that Luke Fickell and company are excited about, the Eagles fall to 1-1. The next two weeks will provide two more wins for Eastern Michigan. They will beat up UMASS, as Samson Evans will score plenty in that game. The UMASS defense have up 29 rushing touchdowns last year. Then they face FBS newcomer Jacksonville State. This will be tighter than expected, but Eastern Michigan has the more talented roster.

Coming into conference play, the Eagles need five wins to hit the over, but they play some of the better teams in the MAC this year. First is Central Michigan. Central Michigan is re-tooling its defense this year. They will have trouble stopping a run attack that can both pound the rock up the middle, and get speed on the outside. They have the players to stop one or the other, but not both. The Eagles have both. Ball State will see the emergence of Tanner Knue. They lost many of their productive defensive backfield players from last year, and the Eagle's passing attack will get them to 5-1.

The Northern Illinois game will be about field position. With both teams leaning on their run game, and having two of the best kick returners in the conference, whoever can get the better field position will win. Still, Austin Smith is the better quarterback in this matchup, and he can make more plays than Northern Illinois can. The same will be true the next week against Western Michigan. Eastern Michigan's offense has too many player-makers to be stopped in that game. The Eagles will get their first conference loss to Toledo, but the next week they hit the over in the win total against Akron. Akron lost too much to make up in the offseason, and the Eagles get to eight wins.

Why Eastern Michigan Can Not Win 7.5 Games

First, it will have to start with a slip-up in the non-conference schedule. Howard will not be that slip-up, and either will UMASS, but Jacksonville State might be. Jacksonville State ranks 72nd in the nation in returning production. The Gamecocks went 9-2 last year under Rich Rodriguez and won the ASUN. They did that while beating two other teams who will be making the jump up to FBS, Stephen F. Austin, and Kennesaw State.

The Central Michigan game is another spot for a mistake. If the Eagles cannot get Samson Evans going, which he had games in which he struggled last year, they will not win. Central Michigan is re-tooling their offensive line, and have some big bodies up front. If they cannot stop Evans, they will lose. The same will be true for Ball State, but unlike Central Michigan, Ball State as Marquez Cooper. Cooper could be a better back than Evans, and he is fast. He might be too fast for the linebacker core of Eastern Michigan.

Finally, there is Northern Illinois. Trayvon Rudolph can change the came in one play. He can do it on the kick return and as a receiver. Like Cooper at Ball State, speed could be the difference here. He is one of the fastests wide receivers in the MAC, and while the defensive backs are solid, if there is no pass rush, Rudolph will get open. There is a major concern about the pass rush of Eastern Michigan, and it may be exposed in this game.

Final Eastern Michigan Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Eastern Michigan sits fourth in odds to win the MAC this year. On their schedule are two of the teams in front of them. They will face Toledo and Buffalo this year, but even with these two teams, eight wins are obtainable. The Eagles open the season with a 3-1 record. The Jacksonville State game is close, but they get the win. The Eagles then won the Michigan MAC trophy again, beaing both Central and Western Michigan this year. With wins against Ball State, Kent State, and Akron, they finish with eight wins on the season.

Final Eastern Michigan Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5 (-110)