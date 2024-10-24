ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Eastern Michigan could stare at a trap game as they travel to take on Akron in this matchup. The Zips are one of the worst teams in the nation and are tied for the worst record in the conference, while the Eagles are contending for the conference. Too many teams are in contention for Eastern Michigan to drop a game to Akron. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Eastern Michigan-Akron prediction and pick.

The MAC is shaping up to be a battle to the bitter end. Six teams are tied for second with a 2-1 record. Eastern Michigan is part of that group, having beaten Kent State and Central Michigan but lost to Miami (OH). They are 5-2 on the season, with their only other loss coming on the road against Washington. Eastern Michigan hopes to return to bowl eligibility this season and avenge their failure last year when they lost 59-10 to South Alabama.

Akron is not in the battle for the MAC, as it is tied with Kent State for last place. The Zips haven’t won a conference game yet this season, having suffered disappointing losses to Western Michigan, Bowling Green, and Ohio. Akron has just one win this season against Colgate, which came as 14-point favorites. They still only won the game by 11 points.

Why Eastern Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Eastern Michigan has been one of the most profitable teams to bet on this season. They started the year with five straight covers before getting blown out by Miami (OH) in Week 7. It was back on track last week against Central Michigan as 3.5-point favorites. It’s been the opposite for Akron, as they covered against Ohio State in the season opener but have failed to do so in five of the past six games.

Eastern Michigan has a massive edge on paper, as they could get their rushing offense rolling against Akron, who is struggling to stop the ground game. Akron ranks 117th in the nation with 196.6 yards allowed per game, while Eastern Michigan ranks 79th with 147 yards per game. It’ll be a physical game on the ground in this matchup, and it’ll be tough for Akron to hold up.

Akron’s offense has been terrible, especially on the ground, where they average just 68 yards per game. Eastern Michigan won’t allow them anything in the run game, as they are 48th in the nation with 150 yards allowed per game.

Why Akron Could Cover The Spread/Win

Eastern Michigan might rank well in rushing yards per game, but it is in the top 15 in the nation in rushing attempts per game. It has one of the worst running games with efficiency, averaging just 3.4 yards on the ground per play. Akron’s passing game has been average this season, but it could put up some points against a below-average passing defense.

Final Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

As mentioned in the intro, we could be falling into a trap with this line and situation for Eastern Michigan. However, they are much better than the three-point line would suggest. Akron doesn’t have a massive home-field advantage, so we’ll take Eastern Michigan to finish the job.

Final Eastern Michigan-Akron Prediction & Pick: Eastern Michigan -3 (-105)