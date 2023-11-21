EMU attempts to become bowl-eligible as we continue our College Football odds series with an Eastern Michigan-Buffalo prediction and pick.

Eastern Michigan attempts to become bowl-eligible as they face Buffalo. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Eastern Michigan-Buffalo prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Eastern Michigan enters the game at 5-6 on the year. With a win, they will be bowl-eligible. After losing three straight games, hopes of that seemed bleak, but last week it was a win over Akron. In that game, there was no scoring in the first quarter, but in the second, it opened up. Both teams scored two touchdowns to be tied at the half. In the fourth quarter, Arkon scored to make it 17-14, but Eastern Michigan tied the game with just ten seconds left. In the first overtime, both teams scored, but in the second overtime, Akron kicked a field goal while Eastern Michigan put it in the endzone for a 30-27 win.

Meanwhile, Buffalo has struggled to a 3-8 record. They lost all four. gamed out of the conference, and things looked better in the conference. They started 3-1 in conference, but have now lost three straight. Last time out they faced Miami (OH). While Buffalo did score at the end of the first half, they were down 10-3. In the second half, the RedHawks controlled the game, limiting Buffalo to just one touchdown and winning 32-10

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Eastern Michigan-Buffalo Odds

Eastern Michigan: +5.5 (-110 )

Buffalo: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 35.5 (-106)

Under: 35.5 (-114)

How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Week 11

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Eastern Michigan Will Cover The Spread

Austin Smith leads at quarterback for this Eastern Michigan offense. On the year he has completed 152 of 273 passes for 1,623 yards and eight scores. He is coming off of one of his best games, where he threw for 214 yards and a score. It is the first time this year he has thrown for over 200 yards. Still, he also has seven interceptions this year with another 21 turnover-worthy passes on the season. Smith has done some work on the ground this year, with 295 yards and a score, but ball security has been an issue there as well, as he had seven fumbles on the year. Still, he has not fumbled in two straight games.

For Eastern Michigan, the focus on the offensive is the two running backs. Samson Evans leads the way, coming in with 506 yards on the year, and scoring 11 times. He has been great after contact as well, with 285 yards after contact on the year. Meanwhile, Jaylon Jackson comes in with 108 rushes for 500 yards on the year. He has been solid after contact as well, with 282 yards after contact, and 19 forced missed tackles this year. Still, Jackson has just two scores on the year.

In the receiving game, the brightest spot has been Tanner Knue, who has been solid. He comes in with 469 yards of the year and brought in over 58 percent of his targets. Knue also leads the team with three touchdown receptions this year. Meanwhile, Hamze El-Zayat comes in with 374 yards this year and two scores, which is second on the team.

On defense, Eastern Michigan ranks 60th in scoring defense this year, allowing just 25.18 points per game. Still, Eastern Michigan is 81st in total defense this year. As a team, the pass rush has not been a major factor, with just 24 sacks this year. Five of them are from team leader Mikah Coleman, who also has 29 pressures this year. Meanwhile, in coverage, Eastern Michigan has allowed 13 touchdowns this year and has six interceptions. Bennett Walker leads the way in coverage with three interceptions this year and two pass breakups this year.

Why Buffalo Will Cover The Spread

Cole Snyder is the leader of this Buffalo offense. He has completed 192 of 348 passes this year for 1,994 yards and 13 touchdowns. The last game was not amazing for him, He completed just six passes on 14 attempts. He has 119 yards and no scores, but he did have a turnover-worthy pass. Snyder has had some issues with taking care of the ball. He has nine interceptions this year, with 16 other turnover-worthy passes.

In the running game, it is Ron Cook and Mike Washington who lead the way. Cook comes into the game with 561 yards on the year and five scores. He is averaging 4.2 yards per carry this year, with 2.68 of them coming after contact. Washington comes in with 321 yards on the year with two scores. He has been mostly eliminated from the run game, getting just three carries for seven yards in the last two weeks.

In the receiving game, the bright spot might be Darrell Harding Jr. He leads the way with 23 receptions for 425 yards and three scores. He has been the bigger play threat, while Marlyn Johnson has been the shorter target guy. He has brought in 35 receptions this year for 406 yards and four scores. Finally, Cole Harrity and Boobie Curry both come in with over 250 yards and at least one score this year.

Buffalo sits 54th in total defense this year. The passing defense has been much better than the running defense. They are 22nd in the nation against the pass, but in the run game, Buffalo is 106th in the nation. The pass defense starts with a solid pass rush led by Max Michel and George Wolo. Both of them have five sacks this year, while Wolo has 14 pressures and Michel has 28. Still, both of them were naturalized last week, having just four combined pressures and no sacks. In coverage, it is all about Devin Grant. He has allowed just 11 receptions this year for 103 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, he has five interceptions on the year.

Final Eastern Michigan-Buffalo Prediction & Pick

This is a must-win game for Eastern Michigan. If they lose, their season is over, but if they win, they could play in a bowl game. Meanwhile, Buffalo has nothing but pride to play for. They continue to struggle, and the offense has been awful. They have scored 14 or fewer points in four of their last five games. Do not expect a lot of scoring in this game. Buffalo struggles to score, while Eastern Michigan focuses on the ground game. That favors the underdog covering. Further, the Eagles are the better team right now.

Final Eastern Michigan-Buffalo Prediction & Pick: Eastern Michigan +5.5 (-110)