The Michigan MAC Title is up for grabs as Eastern Michigan faces Western Michigan. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Eastern Michgian-Western Michigan prediction and pick.

Eastern Michigan-Western Michigan Last Game – Matchup History

Eastern Michigan comes into the game at 5-6 on the year, while sitting 2-5 in conference play. After beating Central Michigan, they have lost four straight games. Last time out, they lost to Buffalo. Meanwhile, Western Michigan is 5-6 on the year, and 4-3 in conference play. They have lost three straight, including last time out to Central Michigan. They fell 16-14 in that game. The winner of this game will become bowl-eligible. The winner of this game will take the Michigan MAC Trophy. Western Michigan will keep it based on all teams being 1-1 and them winning the trophy last year.

Overall Series: This will be the 60th meeting between these two schools. Western Michigan leads the series 35-22-2. After Eastern Michigan won four straight, Western Michigan won last year, 45-21.

Here are the Eastern Michigan-Western Michigan College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Eastern Michigan-Western Michigan Odds

Eastern Michigan: +6.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +190

Western Michigan: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 56.5 (-115)

Under: 56.5 (-105)

How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan

Time: 1:30 PM ET/ 10:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Eastern Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cole Snyder has led the offense this year for Eastern Michigan. He has completed 233 of 380 passes for 2,593 yards. Snyder has 15 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He has been sacked 32 times but still has positive rushing yards. Snyder has run for 296 yards including his -204 yards in sack yardage. He has also run in four touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Oran Singleton has led the way. He has 66 receptions for 639 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Terry Lockett Jr. has 45 receptions for 651 yards and has also scored five times. Markus Allen has also been solid, with 40 receptions for 592 yards this year, with three touchdowns. Finally, tight end Max Reese has 27 receptions for 232 yards and two scores. In the running game, Delbert Mimms III has led the way. He has run 166 times this year for 678 yards and seven touchdowns. Furthermore, Elijah Jackson-Anderson has 54 carries for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan is 97th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 98th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 62nd in opponent rush yards per game this year while sitting 89th against the pass this year. Peyton Price has been solid this year. He has 4.5 sacks while sitting fourth on the team in tackles. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson has four sacks this year as well, plus a fumble recovery. James Djonkam leads the team in tackles this year, while having two sacks and two pass breakups.

Why Western Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Hayden Wolff has led the way. He has completed 179 of 268 passes this year for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has seven interceptions this year and has been sacked 19 times. His top target has been Blake Bosma. The tight end comes into the game with 35 receptions for 370 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Anthony Cambucci has been solid. He has 31 receptions for 376 yards and two scores. Finally, Kenneth Womack has 34 receptions for 456 yards and a score.

In the running game, Jaden Nixon has led the way. He has 129 carries for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. Further, Zahir Abdus-Salaam has been good this year. Abdus-Salaam has carried the ball 85 times for 434 yards and has scored twice. Finally, Jalen Buckley has 101 carries for 554 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Western Michigan has struggled on defense this year. they are 110th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 112th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 94th against the rush and 90th against the pass. Tate Hallock has been great this year. He is second on the team in tackles, while having four pass breakups and four interceptions this year. Meanwhile, Corey Walker has 5.5 sacks, while also breaking up three passes this season. Finally, Bilhal Jone has seven pass breakups and two fumble recoveries this year.

Final Eastern Michigan-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

Eastern Michigan is 7-4 against the spread this year, but 1-3 in their last four games. Meanwhile, Western Michigan is 4-7 against the spread and has not covered in any of their last three games. The defense has continued to struggle on defense. In their last five games, they have given up 30 or more points three times and also gave up 21 points to a bad Kent State offense. Eastern Michigan will score enough to keep it close in this one.

Final Eastern Michigan-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick: Eastern Michigan +6.5 (-104)