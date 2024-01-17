The director had a lot of inspiration growing up that helped her tackle the MCU series.

Echo's director, Sydney Freeland, discussed the keys to making Echo a much-needed success for Marvel.

She had an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing her inspiration and why she wanted to direct the Disney+ series.

Echo director reveals some gems on what makes Echo great

Much of it comes down to the director's ability to creatively do what she wants.

“You would think with Marvel that the restrictions and the parameters would be even great, but I would say I've had the most creative freedom on this show than any TV show that I've done to date,” Freeland stated. “I was extremely fortunate. I felt absolutely empowered and creatively protected. I was free to put my stamp on this.”

She loved comic books and drawing, which helped fuel her desire to produce a Marvel show.

“I've read comic books at powwows, for sure — I've probably fallen asleep reading comic books at powwows — but those two things never overlapped,” she said. “So to have those things come together, to have Kingpin at a powwow, it is a very surreal experience.”

The series has a lot of diverse attributes, too, which is part of its success. For example, the Mound Societies are similar to the Mayans.

“We had the opportunity to create a world, which I think a lot of Indigenous Americans aren't even aware existed,” the director said. “To be able to walk onto the set and see a dignitary booth with Indigenous people from all four corners of the Americas in the year 1200 — that was incredibly fulfilling.”

She has worked on creating a story that she wanted to tell.

“With Echo, it's having the opportunity to tell a story on a massive level about a character that I would have wanted to have seen when I was growing up,” she revealed. “It's not going to please everybody, as any good thing should not. But that was the motivation — trying to make that kid growing up, reading comic books at powwows happy.”

It all adds up to Echo being a series that any Marvel fan should enjoy.