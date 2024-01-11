Echo star Alaqua Cox received a warm welcome to the MCU set via American Sign Language (ASL).

Alaqua Cox, the star of the MCU's newest Disney+ series, Echo, dropped a major American Sign Language (ASL) truth bomb.

When she first went on set, she was greeted in the most heartwarming way possible.

A heartwarming entrance

Speaking to Variety, Cox revealed that before Echo began production, she requested that the cast and crew take ASL classes. They would all attend two or three sessions a week via Zoom. This meant that they could greet her in sign language upon her arrival.

“So when I arrived on set, I was greeted with, ‘Hello, how are you?' in sign,” she recalled. “It was the basics, but it was so nice to be able to communicate. It made me feel more comfortable and welcomed.

“We had three or four ASL interpreters on set at one time and all the interpreters were amazing. They helped me communicate with people who weren't as savvy with ASL. We made it work all together,” she continued.

Alaqua Cox made her MCU debut in another Disney+ series, Hawkeye. She now gets to lead her very own project with Echo. Her having no prior acting experience is akin to Disney and Marvel Studios' approach to casting its Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani.

The latest MCU series continues Maya Lopez's (Cox) story after the events of Hawkeye. She returns home to Oklahoma and reconnects with her Native American roots all while being hunted by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) team.

Charlie Cox, Tantoo Cardinal, and Chaske Spencer also star in the series. Echo had all five of its episodes released on both Disney+ and Hulu on January 9.