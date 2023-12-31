The Thor hammer has a new home with the singer.

It appears Ed Sheeran is a fan of Thor as he has a moment with actor Chris Hemsworth and the hammer, Mjölnir.

The revolution was brought to the limelight in a photo dump from the singer on Instagram, Billboard reports. He posted some of his standout memories from 2023.

Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth pose with Thor's hammer

One of the photos was Thor's Chris Hemsworth and himself with the iconic hammer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

This was due to a trade. Earlier this year, the singer was given the hammer in exchange for a guitar. The whole event was also posted on Instagram by the actor, with a caption that said, “Just an instrumental trade-off between two blokes. Ed Sheeran I'll make this guitar sing like no other and you swing that hammer with all your soul. Love you brother!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Hopefully, the two are happy with the exchange. Although, we haven't seen Sheeran swing the thing around on stage at all recently.

As for Hemsworth, the last time he wielded the hammer was in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

PEOPLE reports that he's open to playing Thor again. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he said he's “completely open” to revising the superhero “if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world.”

He also added, “I've always loved the experience. I've been very thankful I've been able to do something different each time.”

Will there be any future exchanges between Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth in 2024? Time will tell. Chris may need that thing if another Thor sequel emerges.