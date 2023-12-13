Ed Sheeran and Elton John enjoyed a football match in a newly-shared Christmas video.

Ed Sheeran released a heartwarming Christmas video with Elton John. The two got to have a little gift exchange before watching a football match.

Rocket Men

“Alright, tis the season and I'm off to go and watch Ipswich Town versus Watford with Elton, and I've brought him some Christmas presents,” Sheeran began in his video.

He revealed one of the gifts as an Ipswich jumper — which he doubts John will wear. The two swap gifts and Sheeran's gift from John is revealed to be a Watford jumper. A clip of the two sitting together at the game and singing “Your Song” follows.

Ipswich would end up winning the match 2-1.

The video was in celebration of the second anniversary of “Merry Christmas.” John and Sheeran had collaborated on the song and went to watch their “boyhood” teams play against each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Elton John is clearly enjoying his retirement. 2023 marked the end of John as a touring artist. The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour came to a close after nearly five years on July 8.

Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, is on a hiatus from his tour, the “Mathematics” tour. The tour celebrates his first five studio albums and is a journey through all of the hits. It commenced in April 2022 and is set to conclude in September 2024. Beginning on January 15, Sheeran will play shows across Asia and Europe.

In 2023, Sheeran released two albums, Subtract (stylized as “-“) and Autumn Variations. His latest release signifies a new beginning in his career, shifting away from the math symbol-named albums.