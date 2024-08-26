Somehow, Ed Sheeran found a way to surprise his fans by subtly bringing Chris Hemsworth on stage during a recent Mathematics Tour show.

During Sheeran's August 24, 2024, concert in Romania, he brought Hemsworth out to play drums during “Thinking Out Loud.” However, he did not introduce Hemsworth before the song. Instead, he waited until the part of the song where the guitar solo usually takes place.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there has actually been a special guest here the entire time for this song, and you just have not noticed him,” Sheeran teased. “I got a call from my friend at the beginning of the year. He was filming a documentary on how learning a musical instrument can help [his recovery]. And he said, ‘Can I learn the instrument to play [at] your show?' And I said, ‘Yes.'

“He started learning this instrument two months ago, and he has been on stage playing with us the whole time. Can you make some noise for Chris Hemsworth?” Sheeran continued.

After the song ended, Sheeran revealed that Hemsworth “worked his socks off” to perform the song. The two took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from the show. Clips of Hemsworth prepping and getting on stage are shown in the video. It offers the best audio and video quality of the performance.

“You really, really did well,” Sheeran complimented Hemsworth. He even presented him with a trophy for his participation.

Chris Hemsworth is the latest special guest to join Ed Sheeran on stage during the Mathematics Tour. Sheeran recently had Calum Scott, who has opened several of his shows on the tour, join him during recent shows.

Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour

The Mathematics Tour is going strong in its third year. It is a tour in support of Sheeran's Equals and Subtract albums that also celebrates his entire discography.

It began on April 23, 2022, with a show in Dublin, Ireland. He spent all of 2022 touring Europe before a brief leg in Oceania in early 2023. Sheeran then took the Mathematics Tour across North America before embarking on a globe-trotting leg in 2024. It will culminate with a show in Brazil on September 19 before an extended break.

The Mathematics Tour will start again on May 30, 2025, with a show in Madrid, Spain. The tour is set to conclude on September 7, 2025, with a show in Düsseldorf, Germany.

While on the Mathematics Tour in 2023, Sheeran simultaneously went on the Subtract Tour. This was a smaller tour that largely held shows in theaters near the stadium where Sheeran was playing. It would feature him playing Subtract in full and highlighting those tracks in an intimate setting.

Sheeran's latest special guest, Hemsworth, is best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His other notable credits include 12 Strong, Bad Times at the El Royale, Extraction, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Coming up, Hemsworth will star in Transformers One as Optimus Prime. The animated movie has a star-studded ensemble. Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm will also star in it.