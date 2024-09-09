After Andrew Body's season-ending injury that he suffered at the Orange Blossom Classic, Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. spoke about the future of the transfer quarterback on the weekly SWAC Coaches Call. Robinson is optimistic about Body coming back to the Hornets following the rehabilitation from his injury.

“After his injury, you just feel bad for him because of how hard he’s worked. He has a linebacker mentality, running hills, lifting weights, doing everything we’ve asked of him in the classroom and on the football field. He was truly a leader of the team, and I think he still is.”

Robinson also confirms that Body is still on the path to graduation.

“He’s on track to graduate, which is great. From that point on, he just has to rehab and get himself ready to play. The expectation going forward is that he’ll play more football at Alabama State. For right now, we just want to get him healthy and continue to be a part of the team.”

Body, a 6-foot-1 quarterback hailing from Corpus Christi, Texas, was a standout player for the Tigers before transferring to Alabama State. During his three seasons at Texas Southern, he threw for 2,839 yards and 15 touchdowns, completing 222 of 383 passes for a completion rate of 57.9%. Additionally, he rushed for 867 yards and scored five touchdowns.

Recognized as a member of the 2022 Preseason All-SWAC Second Team, Body set a single-season total offense record in 2021, averaging 265.9 yards per game. He also ranked second in the SWAC and fourth all-time at TSU for passing yards in a single season, finishing with 2,017 yards.

Kyle T. Mosley of Sports Illustrated’s HBCU Legends reported last week that Body would be sidelined with a shoulder injury. Per Mosely, Body’s representatives said that Andrew Body will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder. The procedure, required following an MRI that showed the severity of the injury, will involve attaching an anchor to a muscle that supports the rotator cuff and stitching a torn tendon to the bone for proper healing.

Body previously injured the same shoulder in 2022 while playing for Texas Southern against Alabama A&M. After playing in the 2023 Labor Day Classic against Prairie View A&M, he elected to proceed with a medical redshirt and eventually entered the transfer portal.

“After multiple doctor visits and conversations with my family, we have decided that it’s necessary for my health to proceed with a medical redshirt this season,” Body said in his statement in 2023 regarding his injury. “It wasn’t an easy decision. It is very disappointing to be unable to compete this football season but I look forward to next year. God willing I will be 1000%.”

Before the injury, Body had an outstanding game. Showcasing his running skills, Body finished the matchup against North Carolina Central with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. With the game 31-24 Robinson put Body back in the game in hopes of an electrifying comeback but Body was injured on a designed QB run and departed the game.

Although their were question marks as to the quarterback situation for Alabama State, they handily won their week two matchup against SIAC contender Miles College 24-3. They will play Samford on Saturday,