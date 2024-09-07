Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a shoulder injury in Sunday’s Orange Blossom Classic.

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to a shoulder injury sustained in the team’s loss to North Carolina Central University in the Orange Blossom Classic.

Kyle T. Mosley of Sports Illustrated’s HBCU Legends cited a statement from Body’s representatives saying that Andrew Body will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder. The procedure, necessary after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury, will involve adding an anchor to a muscle supporting the rotator cuff and securing a torn tendon to the bone with sutures for healing.

Body previously injured the same shoulder in 2022 while playing for Texas Southern against Alabama A&M. The 6-foot-1 quarterback from Corpus Christi, Texas, had been a key player for the Tigers before transferring to Alabama State. Over three seasons with Texas Southern, Body amassed 2,839 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, completing 222 of 383 passes with a 57.9% completion rate. He also rushed for 867 yards and five touchdowns.

Named to the 2022 Preseason All-SWAC Second Team, Body set a single-season record in total offense in 2021 with 265.9 yards per game and finished second in the SWAC and fourth all-time in single-season passing yards at TSU with 2,017.

In the game against North Carolina Central, Body managed 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns before his injury. He completed 4 of 6 passes for 27 yards. Grad-transfer Jonah O’Brien took over for Body, completing 5 of 11 passes for 61 yards, but also threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. O’Brien’s second interception in the final minutes sealed a 31-24 loss for the Hornets.

With Body sidelined, questions arise about who will lead Alabama State for the rest of the season. The Hornets’ next game is against Miles College at 5 p.m. tomorrow and will be available on ESPN+.